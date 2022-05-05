Moms, grads and mint juleps headline this weekend's event options in Auburn-Opelika!

This weekend is packed with fun outdoor events, perfect for families to enjoy together on Mother’s Day weekend. Check them out below.

And raise a mint julep to our grads!

Friday

First Friday: 4-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Enjoy extended shopping hours and entertainment every first Friday of the month.

Auburn University Commencement: 5-6 p.m. Friday, Jordan-Hare Stadium. Free. The speaker is Dave Clark (AU ’96), CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon. Unlimited guests welcome. Go to the AU website for weather updates prior to the event.

S’more Fun and Family Fun Night: 6-8:30 p.m., Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, N. College Street, Auburn. Free for ages 3 and under, $30/mother, son duo, $10/additional son. This mother and son event Saturday and Sunday includes a grillout, s’mores and educational fun. Family fun night will be held on Friday.

Auburn Baseball Game: 7 p.m., Plainsman Park, 351 S Donahue Drive, Auburn. $8-130/ticket. Support the Auburn Tigers as they play against No. 3 Arkansas.

Saturday

Auburn University Graduation: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Neville Arena, Auburn Arena, 250 Beard-Eaves Court, Auburn, Free. Celebrate your favorite graduate as they walk across the stage and get their hard-earned diploma.

Garden in the Park: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Opelika Municipal Park, Park Road, Opelika. Free. Handmade art and homemade goodies made by local people will be for sale.

Mother Daughter Tea Party: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center, 1001 SportsPlex Parkway, Opelika. $10/daughter. Outdoor tea party with snacks, crafts and photo booths.

Affordable Health Screening: 9:50-10:50 a.m. Saturday, True Deliverance Holiness Church, 952 N. Donahue Dr, Auburn. Residents living in and around the Auburn area can learn about their risks for serious conditions with affordable screening. Pre-registration is required and can be found online.

Free Try Fencing Day for Adults: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Fencing Club, 229 S Eighth Street, Opelika. Free. Try out fencing for free!

Family Art Fun: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Kreher Preserve & Nature Center, 2222 North College Street, Auburn. $5/ticket. Enjoy the outdoors while learning and practicing different watercolor techniques.

Auburn Kentucky Derby Day: Saturday, StoryBrook Farm, 300 Cusseta Rd, Opelika. $125-250/ticket. Dress up and watch the horses while sipping on a mint julep.

Kentucky Derby Day: 1:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Watch on live on NBC and Peacock. The big race starts at 5:57 p.m.

Auburn Baseball Game: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Plainsman Park, 351 S Donahue Drive, Auburn. $8-130/ticket. Support the Auburn Tigers as they play against #3 Arkansas.

S’more Fun: 6-8:30 p.m., Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, N. College Street, Auburn. Free for ages 3 and under, $30/mother, son duo, $10/additional son. This mother and son event Saturday and Sunday includes a grillout, s’mores and educational fun.

Sunday

Auburn Baseball Game: 1 p.m. Sunday, Plainsman Park, 351 S Donahue Drive, Auburn. $8-130/ticket. Support the Auburn Tigers as they play against #3 Arkansas.

Rising Gardens Community Market: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Auburn Montessori School, 231 East Drake Avenue, Auburn. Free. Shop local and find homegrown produce, art, pet treats and more perfect for Mother’s Day.