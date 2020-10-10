More rain expected on Saturday as Hurricane Delta moves inland

Hurricane Delta is expected to continue on its path north and west of Lee County this weekend, although more rainfall remains in the local forecast.

“We expect on-and-off rain (Saturday), but overall we’re not looking at anything heavy for the Auburn-Opelika area,” Jason Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said on Friday. “We aren’t seeing anything in the way of flooding, but there are some wind gusts around 25 miles per hour” possible on Saturday.

There is still the risk of tornadoes forming in the east Alabama area Saturday afternoon, he said, which can be common with tropical systems like Hurricane Delta.

A Friday post on the National Weather Service-Birmingham Facebook page showed Lee County split between slight and marginal risk categories for tornado developments and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

Hurricane Delta was expected to make landfall in southwest Louisiana on Friday evening.

Heavy rainfall is expected to bring flooding to parts of the central Gulf Coast and Lower Mississippi Valley region over the course of the weekend, with the storm projected to move northeast into Mississippi on Saturday and up into Tennessee on Sunday before dissipating, according to the weather service.