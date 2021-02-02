More than 2,700 schedule for COVID-19 vaccine at EAMC, hospital sees some issues with scheduling system

East Alabama Medical Center was able to schedule more than 2,700 people for COVID-19 vaccination for the next five days on Monday but has seen issues with its web registration link.

“We apologize for the issues,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “Our hospital team is working with our third-party vendor to help ensure the site runs more smoothly.”

EAMC was able to open additional time slots at its vaccination clinic located at the old Tuesday Morning store on Opelika Road in Auburn. Atkinson noted that EAMC has heard from people that they were able to schedule their appointment without any issues.

“Our desire is for the process to be seamless, but we ask for your patience as thousands of people in the community are vying for an appointment and it will simply take a while to accommodate everyone due to vaccine limitations,” said Atkinson.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are about 200,000 people in the Chamber, Lee and Macon counties area served by the vaccination clinic run by EAMC. This includes about 30,000 people who are age 65 and older.