More than 2,700 schedule for COVID-19 vaccine at EAMC, hospital sees some issues with scheduling system

East Alabama Medical Center was able to schedule more than 2,700 people for COVID-19 vaccination for the next five days on Monday but has seen issues with its web registration link.
“We apologize for the issues,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “Our hospital team is working with our third-party vendor to help ensure the site runs more smoothly.”
EAMC was able to open additional time slots at its vaccination clinic located at the old Tuesday Morning store on Opelika Road in Auburn. Atkinson noted that EAMC has heard from people that they were able to schedule their appointment without any issues.
“Our desire is for the process to be seamless, but we ask for your patience as thousands of people in the community are vying for an appointment and it will simply take a while to accommodate everyone due to vaccine limitations,” said Atkinson.
There are about 200,000 people in the Chamber, Lee and Macon counties area served by the vaccination clinic run by EAMC. This includes about 30,000 people who are age 65 and older.
“While we are vaccinating other sub-groups who are essential to our community, we know residents age 65 and greater are among the most vulnerable so it’s of the utmost importance that we are able to vaccinate them as quickly as possible,” Atkinson said.
EAMC also released new information regarding the vaccination center and registration on Tuesday. The new information is as follows:
- If you received a text or email confirming your appointment, then you are scheduled to receive a vaccine at that date and time. However, if you did NOT receive a confirmation text or email, the system did not accept your appointment and you will need to log in again to see if new slots are available.
- The 5-day registration window is a “rolling” window, meaning that a new day of time slots will open each morning at 8 a.m. When those spots are filled, it will be 8 a.m. the next day before a guaranteed set of new time slots is opened. However, additional time slots may be added sporadically if it is determined that the clinic can accommodate extra vaccinations. New time slots for next Tuesday, Feb. 9, will be added Tuesday, Feb. 2, (exact time unknown) and the time slots for next Wednesday, Feb. 10, will open Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 8 a.m.
- Vaccinations at this clinic are limited to residents who live or work in Lee, Chambers or Macon counties.
- If you are age 65 or greater and your photo ID lists your residence as a different county, please bring a utility bill or other documentation that shows your current residence as being in Lee, Chambers or Macon county.
- If you are younger than 65 (or 65 and greater and still employed) and your photo ID lists your residence as a different county, please bring paperwork that proves you are employed in one of the three listed counties.
- When registering online, please read the attestation statement after choosing your sub-group; the staff at the clinic will be following it closely and you may be asked to leave if you cannot properly identify yourself as a resident who currently qualifies for a vaccinatioEach person seeking a vaccination needs to have login information. You can use that information to log in and check for your scheduled appointment time for both your first dose and your second dose.
- When scheduling your first dose appointment, please be sure that you can also make the second dose appointment which is automatically set for the same time three weeks later.
- If you are experiencing issues with any of the drop-down menus, it may be a result of the browser you are using. Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Apple Safari have been tested and work as designed.
- As a reminder, appointments are based on the clinic continuing to receive vaccine. Appointments are subject to change if allotments of vaccine are unavailable.
Those who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through EAMC can register and self-schedule at eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.