More than 200 AU students test positive for virus in first week of class
breaking featured

Downtown Auburn Aug. 22

People gather at Southeastern Bar on Saturday night in downtown Auburn. Large crowds gathered despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distanacing.

 Sara Palczewski/

More than 200 Auburn University students tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of classes.

The school announced Monday that 202 students and five employees tested positive for the virus between Aug. 18-21. The school began its fall semester on Aug. 17.

There have been 545 total cases of the virus between students and employees since March 16, according to the university.

Auburn University did not release how many students were tested during that timeframe nor the positivity rate of those tested.

Students have been seen packing downtown Auburn bars without masks on inside despite the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks.

Concerned about COVID-19?

