More than 200 AU students test positive for virus in first week of class

People gather at Southeastern Bar on Saturday night in downtown Auburn. Large crowds gathered despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distanacing.
Sara Palczewski/
More than 200 Auburn University students tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of classes.
The
school announced Monday that 202 students and five employees tested positive for the virus between Aug. 18-21. The school began its fall semester on Aug. 17.
There have been 545 total cases of the virus between students and employees since March 16, according to the university.
Auburn University did not release how many students were tested during that timeframe nor the positivity rate of those tested.
Students have been seen packing downtown Auburn bars without masks on inside despite the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks.
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
People wait in line to get into Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn. Large crowds gathered at bars on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distancing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
People wait in line to get into Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
People wait in line to get into SkyBar cafe on Saturday night. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn
A group of young people wait in line to get into Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn on Tuesday night. Most patrons in line were not wearing masks.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn
A group of young people in line to get into Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn on Tuesday night. Most patrons in line were not wearing masks.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn
A group of young people gather together outside Moe's Original Bar-B-Que in downtown Auburn last Tuesday night.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn
A bouncer at SkyBar Cafe in downtown Auburn prepares to take the temperatue of a customer on Tuesday night.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn
A bouncer at SkyBar Cafe in downtown Auburn takes the temperatue of a customer on Tuesday night.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn
A group of young people with in line to get into Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn on Tuesday night. Most patron in line were not wearing masks.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn
A group of young people wait in line to get into Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn on Tuesday night. Most patrons in line were not wearing masks.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn
A group of young people with in line to get into Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn on Tuesday night. Most patron in line were not wearing masks.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn
A group of young people with in line to get into Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn on Tuesday night. Most patron in line were not wearing masks.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn
A large number of people gather inside Southeastern Bar on Tuesday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn
A woman in a mask waits in line to get into Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn on Tuesday night. Most patron in line were not wearing masks.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn
SkyBar Cafe in downtown Auburn advertising nightly drink specials.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
Bourbon Street Bar in downtown Auburn advertises drink specials and mask wearing. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
People wait in line to get into Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
A Healthier AU sign is taped to the door of Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn has a sign inside telling its patrons to wear a mask. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
People gather at Southeastern Bar on Saturday night in downtown Auburn. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn has a sign inside telling its patrons to wear a mask. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
A girl dances on stage at Southeastern Bar with multiple other people in front of a large crowd. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
Girls dance on stage at Southeastern Bar with multiple other people in front of a large crowd. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
A group of men put on their masks at Southeastern Bar on Saturday night for a picture. Large crowds of people gathered downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distancing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
People gather at Southeastern Bar on Saturday night in downtown Auburn. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
People gather at Southeastern Bar on Saturday night in downtown Auburn. Large crowds gathered despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distanacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
People wait in line to get into Southeastern Bar in downtown Auburn. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
Two girls wear their masks to get into SkyBar Cafe in downtown Auburn on Saturday night. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
People wear masks to get into SkyBar Cafe in downtown Auburn on Saturday night. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distnacing.
Sara Palczewski/
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
Girls dance on stage at Southeastern Bar with multiple other people in front of a large crowd. Large crowds of people gathered at bars in downtown Auburn on Saturday night despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were not wearing masks or social distancing.
Sara Palczewski/
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.