More than 200 Auburn University students test positive for COVID-19 after week 1

The number of Auburn University students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of classes rose by five times the amount compared to the previous week.
The school announced Monday that 202 students and five employees tested positive for the virus, a total of 207 new virus cases on campus, between Aug. 18-21.
The university previously said a total of 41 students and employees tested positive for the virus from the previous week of Aug. 8 to Aug. 14.
There have been 545 total cases of the virus between students and employees since March 16, according to the university. The total number of cases comes from the number of individuals who were tested at the Auburn University Medical Clinic and those who self-reported positive tests to the med clinic.
The Auburn University Medical Clinic’s positivity rate jumped to 24.1 percent last week. The clinic’s positivity rate throughout the summer was between 5 and 10 percent, according to data released by East Alabama Medical Center.
The Auburn University Medical Clinic tested 901 individuals last week with 217 testing positive; 200 of the total who tested positive were students, EAMC said.
“This did not surprise us, we were expecting this” said Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic. “Likewise, we were expecting most of the students who tested positive to have mild symptoms and not require hospitalization, and that so far is exactly what has happened.”
The positivity rate in Alabama was 7.5 percent for the week ending on Aug. 15, according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data.
The biggest obstacle the university faces now is education and holding others accountable, Kam said.
“Our challenge right now is for each person to educate themselves on what they need to know, what they should be doing and then holding themselves and those around them accountable for wearing masks, physically social distancing and frequently sanitizing their hands,” he said. “Our strategy is simple: test, isolate, trace, quarantine and educate.”
The number of those on campus who tested positive last week does not include the number of those who tested positive for the virus during re-entry testing. Auburn students were required to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus. Those numbers have not been released by the university.
The school began its fall semester on Aug. 17.
EAMC update
The positivity rate among those tested for COVID-19 by EAMC is also rising.
The hospital system tested 566 people last week and 101 of those patients were positive for COVID-19, which yields a 17.8 percent positivity rate. Last week’s positivity rate is slightly lower than the 18.5 percent positivity rate seen during the three weeks prior to Alabama’s statewide mask mandate, according to EAMC.
Friday had one of the highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests at EAMC. The hospital system tested 139 people Friday and 41 were positive, which yielded a 29.5 percent positivity rate.
“We hope this is just a temporary uptick as our grade schools and colleges return for the new school year,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “The mask mandate was really making a difference with calls and testing, as well as hospitalizations. In the past, increased calls and testing have led to increased hospitalizations a couple of weeks later. Our fingers are crossed that we break that trend this time.”
Hospitalizations at EAMC remained steady during the weekend. There were 37 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Monday, up three from Sunday’s total and up one from Friday’s and Saturday’s totals, according to hospital data.
Additionally, five COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.
Auburn City Schools
Auburn City Schools reported five cases of COVID-19 to ADPH during the second week of school. There are 30 student who must complete a 14-day quarantine due to close contact exposure, Auburn City Schools announced Sunday night.
“Our continued success requires a daily screening for symptoms related to the coronavirus such as fever, cough, runny nose, sinus congestion, trouble breathing, pressure in chest, abdominal pain, stomach ache, diarrhea or vomiting, body aches, or new loss of taste or smell,” a release from the school district reads. “Students with symptoms of illness will be excused from school.
“Students and teachers are to be commended for their use of facial covering, social distancing, and hand hygiene.”
Auburn City Schools reported that nine students had tested positive for the virus during the first five days of the school year. An additional 112 students were quarantined due to close contact exposure.
Area numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed per day in east Alabama counties to decline.
ADPH confirmed no new cases in Chambers County, nine in Lee County, one in Macon County, seven in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Sunday. There were 870 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 2,940 in Lee County, 375 in Macon County, 1,507 in Russell County and 921 in Tallapoosa County as of Monday evening, according to ADPH.
A counties total case count is based off of the number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus. If someone were to test positive in a local county, it does not necessarily mean the positive case would be added to the county’s total.
Lee County still has the highest average of new cases confirmed per day during the past two weeks among east Alabama counties. The county is averaging about 18 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to ADPH.
The following is the average number of new cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 2
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 3
There were 110,769 confirmed cases and 1,950 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Monday night, according to ADPH.
Of the 1,950 reported deaths, 38 are from Chambers County, 47 from Lee County, 16 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 79 from Tallapoosa County.
