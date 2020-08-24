More than 200 Auburn University students test positive for COVID-19 after week 1

The number of Auburn University students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of classes rose by five times the amount compared to the previous week.

The school announced Monday that 202 students and five employees tested positive for the virus, a total of 207 new virus cases on campus, between Aug. 18-21.

The university previously said a total of 41 students and employees tested positive for the virus from the previous week of Aug. 8 to Aug. 14.

There have been 545 total cases of the virus between students and employees since March 16, according to the university. The total number of cases comes from the number of individuals who were tested at the Auburn University Medical Clinic and those who self-reported positive tests to the med clinic.

The Auburn University Medical Clinic’s positivity rate jumped to 24.1 percent last week. The clinic’s positivity rate throughout the summer was between 5 and 10 percent, according to data released by East Alabama Medical Center.

The Auburn University Medical Clinic tested 901 individuals last week with 217 testing positive; 200 of the total who tested positive were students, EAMC said.