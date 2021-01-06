More than 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lee County, death toll rises in east Alabama

More than 200 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lee County, the highest total of new cases reported in a single day since at least the beginning of September 2020.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 201 new COVID-19 cases in Lee County on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 10,964.
Tuesday’s total of new cases reported in a single day is the highest single-day total in Lee County since Sept. 5, 2020, when 205 new virus cases were reported, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
ADPH also reported 47 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, eight in Macon County, 39 in Russell County and 24 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,384 confirmed, 1,135 probable, 2,519 combined
- Lee County – 6,403 confirmed, 4,561 probable, 10,964 combined
- Macon County – 865 confirmed, 183 probable, 1,048 combined
- Russell County – 2,401 confirmed, 541 probable, 2,942 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,752 confirmed, 735 probable, 2,487 combined
Lee County is averaging about 98 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 25
- Macon County — 8
- Russell County — 22
- Tallapoosa County — 19
ADPH reported 4,591 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, 3,179 confirmed cases and 1,412 probable cases. There were 308,269 confirmed cases and 75,915 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 384,184 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.
The COVID-19 death toll also rose in three east Alabama counties. ADPH confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths in Macon County and one new probable virus death in both Russell and Tallapoosa counties.
There were 4,346 confirmed deaths and 648 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Wednesday, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,346 reported deaths in Alabama, 50 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 28 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 95 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 648 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, seven from Macon County, three from Russell County and four from Tallapoosa County.