More than 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lee County, death toll rises in east Alabama

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:

Chambers County — 25

Macon County — 8

Russell County — 22

Tallapoosa County — 19

ADPH reported 4,591 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, 3,179 confirmed cases and 1,412 probable cases. There were 308,269 confirmed cases and 75,915 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The combined total was 384,184 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.

The COVID-19 death toll also rose in three east Alabama counties. ADPH confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths in Macon County and one new probable virus death in both Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

There were 4,346 confirmed deaths and 648 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Wednesday, according to ADPH.

Of the 4,346 reported deaths in Alabama, 50 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 28 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 95 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 648 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, seven from Macon County, three from Russell County and four from Tallapoosa County.

