More than a copy shop: Sofy Copy closes after 34 years of building relationships

After 34 years, Sofy Copy in Magnolia Plaza shut its doors for the last time on Tuesday.

Woini Solomon, the heart and soul behind the operation, leaves feeling loved by Auburn residents.

“This place was more than a store,” Solomon said. “It was a place of fellowship and friendship. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to be.”

In 1987, Solomon was pregnant and looking for work. Her husband, Hossana, was a graduate student at Auburn, and one day, impatient with the lack of copy services, he envisioned a hub for all things paper.

“Being a student, he got so frustrated,” she said. “So he said, ‘Maybe we can do a copy place. There’s only one in town, and it’s not good.’”

Sofy Copy was one of the original tenants of Magnolia Plaza when it opened in 1987. The owner made a room in the nook of the building just for the Solomon family.

“It all started when my first child was born; she was only 4 months,” Solomon said. Her name is Sofy.

Without hesitation, the husband-and-wife duo named the store after her. Their next child, also a girl, is named Helen.