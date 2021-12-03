'More than a mentor': Beloved AU political science professor dies at 79

The lights in Room 7004 of Auburn University’s Haley Center were always guaranteed to be on for political science students who needed help on weeknights and even weekends. The office was the second home of a man some called the “Mayor of the Haley Center” who knew much about retirement plans yet worked in higher education until the very end.
Bill Kelly, associate professor in the university’s Department of Political Science, was a staple of the department for nearly 50 years, and taught many generations of students. Kelly died Monday at age 79, and his colleagues and students say he will be sorely missed.
Kelly was known to many as a workaholic, although his research and instruction were among his few passions in life. Paul Harris, professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, said his colleague was the most dedicated faculty member he knew at Auburn.
“He is actually the only professor I’ve known to hold office hours on the weekend,” Harris said. “Teaching at Auburn University was his life.”
Hope Guffey, a current political science student at Auburn, called the late professor “more than a mentor” and said he persuaded her into getting a doctorate degree before entering law school.
Kelly was born Dec. 30, 1942, in Vermont and was a graduate student at Saint Michael’s College in Burlington, Vt., according to Clifton Perry, an Auburn political science professor and one of Kelly’s colleagues. He earned a doctorate from the University of Nebraska and did further graduate work at New Mexico State University before joining Auburn University in fall 1973, Perry said.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones was one of Kelly’s earliest students while he was in his undergrad years at Auburn in the early 1970s and remained in regular contact with Kelly throughout his life and career. He knew the professor best for his frugality and sense of humor.
“He would keep a car like 40 years; he was very thrifty,” Jones said with a laugh. “People that are his former students would probably chuckle when I say he was a ‘straight arrow,’ because he used that term a lot. He would always be able to weave these wry comments into the class, the text and the topic matter and never failed to get some chuckles during class.”
Jones said Kelly was one of his most ardent supporters when Jones initially ran for election as county sheriff.
“He came to me and said, ‘I want a bumper sticker,’ and he put it on his car, and I think it’s still on that car,” Jones said. “Before I came to Auburn I knew I wanted to be in a law enforcement career, but he certainly confirmed and encouraged my desire to pursue that.”
As the department’s internship coordinator, Kelly had a lot of connections both in Washington, D.C., and within Alabama. For Savannah Sipsy, a 2018 Auburn graduate now working in Washington with a nonprofit Republican Main Street Partnership, Kelly was the entire reason she switched from biomedical science to political science.
“Under him I did an internship with the district attorney’s office, the circuit court judge in Lee County, and he helped me get an internship with Sen. Marco Rubio as soon as I was done with college,” Sipsy said. “(Kelly) was my idol, I took 18 credit hours with him through my not-even-three-years at Auburn.”
Sipsy said she also endearingly remembers the professor as a “penny-pincher,” as he frequented the Lee County Flea Market in search of inexpensive items and oddities, often gifting them to students and his fellow faculty.
“He was very fiscally smart ... and he always said that he did not need to teach at all because he was actually losing money being in the Alabama retirement system,” she said. “But he would go every Saturday … trying to get the cheapest deals. He brought me this toothbrush that looks like it was from the commissary in a prison, (but) he was like a grandpa to me.”
No funeral service is planned at this time as Kelly was somewhat distant from his family and the Department of Political Science is seeking to get in touch with next of kin, according to Harris. The department hopes to arrange a memorial service sometime during the upcoming spring 2022 semester.