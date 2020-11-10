Mother, daughter reflect on shared Air Force experience

Some things in life you don’t just forget. Ask Staff Sgt. Lisa Sellers about her military service in the U.S. Air Force, and she will tell you her time serving in the Air Force changed her life.

“I wanted to make a difference in a capacity other than myself, I wanted to be effective in the world,” Sellers said.

“I learned about the Air Force and how they traveled and how they interact with different people, all different nationalities,” Sellers said. “I like that because I grew up with all kinds of nationalities, and then I was exposed to all different races and learned different languages on the station in Wiesbaden, Germany. It was great.”

For Sellers, letters sent by family, friends and even strangers represent – then and now – a show of care for someone other than oneself.

“I might not have known someone and if they sent me a letter, that felt just as good as or better than when my family sent them,” Sellers said. “Just the fact of knowing that someone took the time to send a card meant the world to me.”

Sellers never forgot what the letters have stood for. So, when her daughter, Tech Sgt. Ashley Gilmore, attended basic training in 2010, Sellers bought and mailed 40 cards – one for each day of basic training.