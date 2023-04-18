The Opelika community gathered together Monday night to show support for those affected by the mass shooting in Dadeville, including the family of 19-year-old Opelika High School graduate Marsiah Collins.

Saturday night at a birthday party in Dadeville, four people, including Collins, were fatally shot and 28 people were injured. The other three people who lost their lives include Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville.

Monday night Janataka Holmes, Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama Opelika clubhouse director, decided to schedule the candle lighting ceremony and prayer vigil to show Collins’ mother and family that the community shares their loss.

The community showed up offering shoulders to cry on, comforting hugs and prayer.

Public officials and pastors provided words of encouragement and said prayers for the victims, their families and the injured. The speakers included Opelika City Council President Eddie Smith, Ward 1 Opelika Councilman George Allen, Opelika Learning Center Assistant Principal Tamarcus Milner, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama Richard Curry, Pastor Rick Lane and Pastor Clifford Jones.

Collins’ mother, Shirley "Shunte" Jones, said she wasn’t planning on speaking at the event but felt like she had to. She described her son as humble, sweet, kind-hearted and respectful.

“Y’all really don’t know what y’all mean to me and my family. Thank you so much,” Jones said. “I’m speechless. I’m numb. I really can’t believe that Marsiah is gone. I never thought I would have to bury my child. I never thought that this would happen to me. I thought my child’s supposed to bury me.”

Jones said she couldn’t describe what it was like to get the phone call on Saturday night and having to drive to Dadeville, but she’s thankful to all the men that also drove to Dadeville for support.

“The last thing I would want any parent out here to do is to be burying their child. That pain that I’m feeling, I hope y’all don’t ever have to feel what me and my family is feeling,” Jones said.

She asked children to never leave the house without telling their parents they love them and to always call or text where they are.

Pastor Clifford Jones asked, “Where have we gone wrong? Where have we gone wrong as families, as churches, government leaders, state and local? What has happened to us that we have allowed these kinds of tragedies to take place in our community? What will it take to turn this matter around? I think it really is a heart issue. It’s a heart issue and it’s a matter of love. I think it really comes down to an individual not knowing how much God really loves them. If that person knew how much God loved them he would not have brought such carnage upon the Dadeville community.”

Jones cited scripture saying people are meant to “love your neighbor as yourself.” Jones said it appears many have lost the capacity to love.

“This tragedy that took place in Dadeville was an act of evil,” he continued. “The enemy came to steal, kill and destroy. He came to steal, kill and destroy from the families of those affected, but our faith must remain in the promise that God has given to us.”

Jones offered condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are recovering in the hospital.

“We stand with you. We stand with you as a community. We stand with you in faith believing that God will deliver,” Jones said. “We stand with you and hope. Our hope, that things will get better and that we will look unto the hills from which cometh our help for all our help comes from the Lord.”

The vigil concluded with the lighting of the candles and releasing of balloons.

To help support the people of Dadeville The Community Foundation of East Alabama has set up a fund to collect donations. To donate, visit cfeastalabama.org/caring-for-dadeville. Checks addressed to Community Foundation of East Alabama Caring for Dadeville Fund can also be mailed to P.O. Box 165 Opelika, AL 36803-0165.

All donations made to the Fund, minus credit card fees, will be distributed as grants to organizations that are addressing the needs of the victims and Dadeville community.