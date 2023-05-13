As Mother’s Day approaches, local restaurants and retail stores are offering deals and specials to honor mothers on Sunday and the days leading up to it.

Here is a list of restaurant chains and retails stores in Auburn and Opelika that will provide specials over the weekend:

The Bojangles at 2484 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika is offering “The Official Biscuit of Moms,” a heart-shaped Bo-berry biscuit. From Friday to Sunday, customers can get two free heart-shaped Bo-berries through the Bojangles app using the code “MothersDay.”

The Botanic, an Opelika garden center at 1702 Frederick Road, will host a “Mother, May I” Wine Tasting on May 17 at 5:30 p.m. with wines produced by female winemakers from Mondavi Family wines. Tickets are $60 or you can enter a chance to win two tickets by liking Botanic’s Facebook post about the event and sending a direct message about why you’d like to bring your mom to the wine tasting. The winner will be announced on Saturday.

Cracker Barrel at 1051 Fox Run Ave. in Opelika will be offering an All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket and the Momma’s Pancake Breakfast Catering Bundle. Those who purchase either of these options on Saturday or Sunday will receive a free $10 Digital Bonus Card.

The KFC at 101 South Sixth St. in Opelika and 580 Opelika Road in Auburn will offer a special Nuggets of Appreciation Meal on Sunday. The meal comes with a choice of eight piece extra crispy chicken tenders or chicken on the bone, two large homestyle sides, four biscuits and KFC dipping sauces. The meal also comes with a free downloadable Mother’s Day card.

The Laurel Hotel & Spa at 130 East Thach Ave. in Auburn will be hosting a Mother’s Day Out event on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event includes mimosas, garden-inspired bites, bouquet making with Jess Margeson from Frou Frou and a painting class with Lauren Duncan. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased on the Laurel Hotel and Spa website.

The Marble Slab Creamery at 2340 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika offers a $5 discount on ice cream cake eight inches or larger. To receive the discount, use code MOM23 when ordering online. The offer is available now until Sunday.

The Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National at 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail is offering a Mother’s day buffet on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It’s $74 for adults, $35 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids ages 5 and under. To make a reservation, call 334-737-2117.

The Olive Garden, at 2254 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika, is offering a Ready-To-Bake Bundle that serves 12 people and costs $81. Orders must be made by Thursday and will be ready for pickup on Saturday.

The Outback Steakhouse, at 2115 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, will be offering a free $10 bonus for every $50 gift card purchased between now and June 18. The restaurant will also be offering the Peach Bellini cocktail only Wednesday through Sunday.

The Surcie Shoppe, a boutique at 201 South Ninth St. in Opelika, is having a special Mother’s Day giveaway. To enter, visit The Surcie Shoppe Facebook page, like the post, share to your story and comment and tag a deserving mom in the Auburn-Opelika area. The winner will be announced on Saturday and will receive the following prizes: $50 gift certificate to the boutique, diffuser, Katie Loxton Clutch, Satin Robe and a few surprise treats.

True40 Auburn, a fitness studio at 819 East Glenn Ave. in Auburn, is hosting a special workout class on Saturday for mothers and daughters to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Wrapsody, a boutique at 112 North College St. in Auburn, is offering deals Wednesday through Saturday. Spend $75 on Glasshouse Fragrances in store and get a free Lost in Amalfi votive. You can also get $25 off every $100 you spend on Ronaldo Designer Jewelry in store or online by using the code RONALDO100 on orders over $100, RONALDO200 on orders over $200, RONALDO300 on orders over $300 and RONALDO400 on orders over $400.