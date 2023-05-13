With Mother’s Day on Sunday, local restaurants and retail stores have offered deals and specials to honor moms.

In no particular order, here's a list of restaurant chains and retails stores in Auburn and Opelika where you can find ways to gift your mom:

Bojangles restaurant: Located at 2484 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, the restaurant is offering a heart-shaped Bo-berry biscuit called, "The Official Biscuit of Moms." From Friday to Sunday, customers can use the code "MothersDay" to get two through the Bojangles app.

Botanic: The Opelika garden center at 1702 Frederick Road will host a wine-tasting event called, “Mother, May I” on May 17 at 5:30 p.m. It will offer wines produced by female winemakers from Mondavi Family wines. Tickets are $60. You can also enter a chance to win two tickets by liking Botanic’s Facebook post about the event and sending a direct message about why you’d like to bring your mom to the wine tasting. The winner will be announced on Saturday, May 13.

Cracker Barrel: The Opelika restaurant at 1051 Fox Run Ave. offers an All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket and the Momma’s Pancake Breakfast Catering Bundle. Those who purchase either of these options on Saturday or Sunday will receive a free $10 digital Bonus Card.

KFC: The Opelika restaurant at 101 South Sixth St. and Auburn location at 580 Opelika Road offer a special Nuggets of Appreciation Meal on Sunday. The meal comes with a choice of eight piece extra crispy chicken tenders or chicken on the bone, two large homestyle sides, four biscuits and KFC dipping sauces. The meal also comes with a free downloadable Mother’s Day card.

Laurel Hotel & Spa: The upscale Auburn spa and wellness spot at 130 East Thach Ave. will host a Mother’s Day Out event on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event includes mimosas, garden-inspired bites, bouquet making with Jess Margeson from Frou Frou and a painting class with Lauren Duncan. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased on the Laurel Hotel and Spa website.

Marble Slab Creamery: The at 2340 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika offers a $5 discount on ice cream cake eight inches or larger. To receive the discount, use code MOM23 when ordering online. The offer is available now until Sunday.

The Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National at 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail is offering a Mother’s day buffet on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It’s $74 for adults, $35 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids ages 5 and under. To make a reservation, call 334-737-2117.

The Olive Garden, at 2254 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika, is offering a Ready-To-Bake Bundle that serves 12 people and costs $81. Orders must be made by Thursday and will be ready for pickup on Saturday.

The Outback Steakhouse, at 2115 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, will be offering a free $10 bonus for every $50 gift card purchased between now and June 18. The restaurant will also be offering the Peach Bellini cocktail only Wednesday through Sunday.

The Surcie Shoppe, a boutique at 201 South Ninth St. in Opelika, is having a special Mother’s Day giveaway. To enter, visit The Surcie Shoppe Facebook page, like the post, share to your story and comment and tag a deserving mom in the Auburn-Opelika area. The winner will be announced on Saturday and will receive the following prizes: $50 gift certificate to the boutique, diffuser, Katie Loxton Clutch, Satin Robe and a few surprise treats.

True40 Auburn, a fitness studio at 819 East Glenn Ave. in Auburn, is hosting a special workout class on Saturday for mothers and daughters to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Wrapsody, a boutique at 112 North College St. in Auburn, is offering deals Wednesday through Saturday. Spend $75 on Glasshouse Fragrances in store and get a free Lost in Amalfi votive. You can also get $25 off every $100 you spend on Ronaldo Designer Jewelry in store or online by using the code RONALDO100 on orders over $100, RONALDO200 on orders over $200, RONALDO300 on orders over $300 and RONALDO400 on orders over $400.