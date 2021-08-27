Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar set to close, faces uncertain future

Opelika institution Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar faces an uncertain future, closing its doors for possibly the last time this weekend.
Story’s great granddaughter Rhonda Boothe said Friday that the 68-year-old restaurant is closing Friday or Saturday and that the ownership family is unsure if it’ll open again.
“We want to thank the community for the many years, the blessings, the love and support,” Boothe said, as community members flocked around the old-style walk-up. “We don’t really know what’s going to happen with Mrs. Story’s. It just depends on COVID and when people want to start working.”
Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar has stood for six decades in Opelika, serving ice cream, hot dogs and more.
Boothe said half of its staff is out with COVID-19 and that the shop can’t stay open. She said the shop needs more workers and said the owners don’t know if the closure will be permanent or temporary.
Boothe explained they will keep the shop open until they run out of food. She estimated they will be officially closed Saturday.
“Nobody wants to work anymore,” Boothe said, frustrated.
The community has mixed emotions about the closing.
“My family, even my dad when he was growing up, came here. It’s iconic,” said life-long customer James Thrift. “I’d go in there and work for free until they could find two or three people to come into work.”
Thrift thinks Mrs. Story’s should have told the community its desperate need for workers. If residents knew about the struggle, he said the dairy bar would’ve got the help it needed.
Opelika resident Glenda Brock had her first hot dog back in 1972. The moment she heard it was closing, she immediately drove to the restaurant.
“I just can’t believe it’s closing,” Brock said. “I’m not even hungry. I just couldn’t miss out on getting this one last time.”
The news of the closing spread on Facebook on Friday. More than three dozen patrons were at the restaurant at one point on Friday afternoon.