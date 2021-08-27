Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar set to close, faces uncertain future

Opelika institution Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar faces an uncertain future, closing its doors for possibly the last time this weekend.

Story’s great granddaughter Rhonda Boothe said Friday that the 68-year-old restaurant is closing Friday or Saturday and that the ownership family is unsure if it’ll open again.

“We want to thank the community for the many years, the blessings, the love and support,” Boothe said, as community members flocked around the old-style walk-up. “We don’t really know what’s going to happen with Mrs. Story’s. It just depends on COVID and when people want to start working.”

Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar has stood for six decades in Opelika, serving ice cream, hot dogs and more.

Boothe said half of its staff is out with COVID-19 and that the shop can’t stay open. She said the shop needs more workers and said the owners don’t know if the closure will be permanent or temporary.

Boothe explained they will keep the shop open until they run out of food. She estimated they will be officially closed Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Nobody wants to work anymore,” Boothe said, frustrated.

The community has mixed emotions about the closing.