The television network National Geographic Wild will feature a popular Opelika park for bird enthusiasts and the Auburn University Raptor Center on Saturday's episode of the TV show "Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper."

The show follows Cooper, the host, around the country as he learns about birds and their habitats. The episode that airs at 7 p.m. Saturday will feature scenes filmed at the Wood Duck Nature Park and the Auburn University Raptor Center. Cooper will set out to "discover the wild and unique birdlife in one of the nation’s most biodiverse and bird-friendly states – Alabama."

“I think what the TV show does well is it shows Alabama people that are working happily with passion to help the birds,” said Barry Fleming, Opelika resident and president of the Alabama Ornithological Society. “There’s a variety of people, there’s a variety of habitats. I think it shows Alabama well to the world.”

The City of Opeilka has invited the community to a watch party for the episode, which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Red Clay Brewing Company on North Railroad Avenue. Several co-hosts from the episode are expected to attend the watch party. The first hour will be a meet and greet, followed by the episode viewing.

You can also watch the show on the streaming services HULU and Disney+.

Fleming helped set up the Extraordinary Birder's production team with filming locations around the state, including the Wood Duck Preserve. They filmed Alabama locations in the summer of 2022.

The Opelika Wood Duck Heritage Preserve and Siddique Nature Park is a popular destination for birders and residents with a common interest in wildlife preservation, according to the City of Opelika. It is one of the 34 sites along the Piedmont Plateau Birding Trail.

The park has become home to a significant population of wood ducks and waterfowl. More than 170 speciPopes of birds have been identified at the Wood Duck Nature Park, including residents and those that pass though the Opelika community. It is home to a variety of habitats, including hardwood and pine forests, swamps and ponds, according to the City of Opelika's website.

The 85-acre preserve and park has been made possible by the use of a 78-acre waste water lagoon property owned by the city, combined with the private donation of seven acres of land adjacent to the lagoon site.

Fleming said the show does an excellent job of showing Alabama’s biodiversity. He suggested the preserve in order to add to the variety of habitats seen in the episode. Fleming said the preserve is the fourth highest place in inland Alabama for seeing bird species.

“We’re pretty pioneering to have a wildlife preserve within the city limits that’s rich in birdlife and research projects and education,” Fleming said. “We’ve had more birds seen in one location here than every other bird hotspot.”

In addition to the Wood Duck Preserve, the show will also feature a scene with the eagles at Auburn University’s Raptor Center. Fleming said the segment would feature raptor specialist Amanda Sweeny. He called it a “real uplifting segment.”

Extraordinary Birder’s Alabama episode also includes scenes at Joe Farms in West Alabama, the Sehoy Plantation in Hurtsboro, the Selma Bridge in Selma and Eufaula. Fleming added that the birds Cooper and his crew were interested in were mostly located in central Alabama instead of on the gulf or in the mountains.

“It was a pleasure for us to share Alabama's wide variety of birds and habitats with Christian Cooper and the National Geographic film crew,” Fleming said. “I think the episode represents well the state, the state's wonderous birds and the happy people here that work on behalf of the birds."

“Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper” released its first episode on June 17. Each episode has taken Cooper to different locations around the county as he learns about local birding habitats. Previous episodes were filmed in Puerto Rico, New York City, Hawaii, Palm Springs, and Washington D.C.