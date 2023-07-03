The annual community-building campaign National Night Out will return to Opelika on August 1 with the theme, “We are the Village.”

Residents can enjoy refreshments, entertainment and more from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bandy Park on Jeter Avenue. Local nonprofit organizations, first responder agencies and city departments will provide resources and information to residents.

“We’re using the National Night Out to launch this mission of saving our future generation, no matter what race, creed or color,” said Oscar Penn, president of Concerned Citizens of Opelika and an founder of Opelika’s National Night Out.

He said the goal to make residents aware of the resources available to them and build relationships between the community and law enforcement. As an Opelika native, Penn wants to bring back the sense of community he experienced as child.

With the country seeing a rising number of mass shootings in recent months, Penn said it’s important to reinvest in the young people in the community and help them understand the value of life.

Penn said the theme for this year’s event should encourage Opelika and the entire Lee County area to become a “model community for other parts of the state of Alabama.” He wants others to see “what can be done when the people come together as a village, reinvest in their community and start showing the young people the value of putting the guns down and picking up the Bible.”

Penn has invited churches, social clubs, sororities, fraternities and health resources bring displays and set up booths to share key information. He also welcomed formerly incarcerated residents who went on to lead a successful life to share their story at the event.

As someone who’s helped organize Opelika’s National Night Out for about 16 years, Penn has seen people’s lives change after receiving help from local resources. He said constantly dealing with social stigmas can deter people from seeking professional help.

“That helps us to help them remove stigmas against things like mental health, health department, the Department of Human Resources, the justice center, circuit clerk. There’s more going on in these offices than the citizens really realize,” Penn said.

Penn also works with several organizations to help build relationships and remove social stigmas. Those groups include the Concerned Citizens, Voters League, Lee County NAACP, Together Opelika and Moms Demand Action.

“The whole key to this is that if we don’t take care of our community nobody else will,” he said.

For more information about National Night Out, visit the City of Opelika’s website. For a chance to set up a booth at the event, call Penn directly at 334-758-3200.