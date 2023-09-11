With suicide being one of the leading causes of death for teens, Apostle Carolyn Morton will host a Opelika event to spread awareness during National Suicide Prevention Month.

The Samford Community Outreach Group will host the Firearms and Suicide Prevention event at Christian Care Ministries on Sept. 23. There will be free food, music and a peace march and rally from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This stuff is serious. We know gun violence is the number one (thing) taking our children every day. The next thing is suicide, youth suicide,” said Morton, the CEO of Samford Community Outreach Group.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists suicide in the top three leading causes of death among adolescents ages 15 to 19, behind accidents or unintentional injuries and homicides.

Morton said as an activist the topic of suicide is one of the things that has been placed on her heart. She’s had family members affected by suicide and knows several in the community who have been affected as well.

While suicide is a subject many people don’t talk about, Morton said it’s something that needs to be discussed so people can recognize the signs and know how to help.

At the Sept. 23 event, Morton said they will be discussing suicide prevention and remembering those who’ve lost their lives. The event will also have a moment to remember community members who’ve been affected by gun violence, including Morton’s father.

Morton said it’s important to discuss gun violence as well because suicides accounted for more than half of U.S. gun deaths in 2021, according to Pew Research Center. A study from Prevent Firearm Suicide said firearms are used in half of all suicide deaths.

“When you see your youth or teens or young adults, once they start withdrawing, that’s one of the symptoms…,” Morton said. “Take the time out to listen to them. Tell your loved ones you love them and you care for them. If you need to talk, make the time. Be available.”

Morton said other signs include not eating, not wanting to be around others, self-harm, mood swings and behavior problems. She said kids who are bullied often have thoughts of suicide.

She encourages parents to make an appointment with a counselor or doctor if they notice these signs. She asks parents to speak love to their children and let them know they aren’t alone.

Morton said her goal is to help save the lives of the youth in the community.

Because Morton’s father, Otis Gray Sr., was born in September, she’s also using this event as a time to honor and remember him. Tray was shot and killed at the age of 36 in 1980. Morton was 15 at the time.

Morton remembers being with her mother when she got the phone call. She said her mother dropped the phone, screaming.

Morton’s father was at a grocery store in Opelika that he was doing work for, and he went inside to collect his check.

“We were told when we got over there my dad had picked out a few items and he put it on the counter,” Morton said. “So there was some other people behind him, and the man told him ‘you see other folks behind you. You holding up the line.’”

Her father stood his ground and told the man behind the counter that he just wanted to make a purchase and collect his check. Morton said the man cursed at her father and told him to leave, but her father didn’t move.

“According to the newspaper, the man had his gun and said he reached out and shot my dad in the head,” Morton said.

This tragedy is what led Morton to become an activist with a desire to speak out against gun violence and other issues in the community. After her father died, Morton wanted to start something that would honor her father and remember his mark on history.

It wasn’t until 2015 that she organized the first community stop the violence event in her father’s honor.