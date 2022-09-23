National Village plans to add 600 homes within 15 years, starting with seven $1 million homes

National Village in Opelika has announced plans to triple its number of single-family homes on the property, starting with seven high-end homes.

Ab Conner, chairman and CEO of Conner Bros. Construction, said National Village, which is on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, has about 300 homes built and fully occupied, with plans to add 600 more homes within the next 15 years.

“We’ve used less than a third of our land, so we have a lot more property remaining to develop,” he said.

Homes in the development range from $300,000 to $1 million in price and have a variety of sizes and floor plans.

“We try not to have any houses that back up to each other, so there’s green space behind these houses,” Conner said. “That was our plan, to cluster homes on smaller lots, but leave green open space behind and around them.”

In partnership with the Retirement Systems of Alabama, National Village has planned to build seven large homes on the property within the next year, Conner said.

These single-family homes will be 3,000 square feet or more and will cost close to $1 million, he said.

At a meeting on Tuesday night, the Opelika City Council approved a zoning ordinance to allow these seven homes to be developed along the Robert Trent Jones Trail.

These property lots will be close to the Marriott Hotel and will overlook the Grand National Golf Course and Lake Saugahatchee.

Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley said the city will receive the construction drawings soon and will spend the next few months working on the infrastructure.

“It’s a much smaller rezoning, but it provides high-quality homes that will be available for residents of Opelika,” Mosley said.

Besides the seven homes along Robert Trent Jones Trail, Conner said there are two more sections of homes in the process of being developed - one which includes 51 homes and the other with 60 homes.

Conner said they are “moving right along” with these plans, but the timeframe for completing them depends on the market.

Housing development at National Village began about 13 years ago with the goal to provide executive housing for the City of Opelika and surrounding areas, benefit the golf course and hotel, and provide neighborhoods for active adults, Conner said.

Residents have access to a variety of amenities including multiple lakes, the golf course, a spa, tennis courts, pickleball courts, walking trails, a pool, a workout facility and more.

In the future, Conner said he hopes to add retail, including a Starbucks and a general store.