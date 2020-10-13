 Skip to main content
National Weather Service confirms brief Saturday tornado in Chambers County
National Weather Service confirms brief Saturday tornado in Chambers County

Chambers tornado

The National Weather Service released this radar images taken Saturday afternoon. The radar images show what the radar looked like at the time a brief tornado touched down in Chambers County.

 National Weather Service

The National Weather Service confirmed a brief tornado touched down in Chambers County on Saturday afternoon as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Delta.

An EF-0 tornado touched down along County Road 92, northeast of LaFayette, at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday and headed northeast before ending along County Road 176, the National Weather Service said in a weather report.

“Several pine trees were uprooted or leaning on both sides of CR 92,” the report reads. “A hardwood tree was uprooted along CR 176 where the tornado dissipated.

"A weak TDS (tornado debris signature) was detected in association with this brief touchdown.”

No injuries or deaths were reported from the tornado.

