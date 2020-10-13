National Weather Service confirms brief Saturday tornado in Chambers County

The National Weather Service confirmed a brief tornado touched down in Chambers County on Saturday afternoon as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Delta.

An EF-0 tornado touched down along County Road 92, northeast of LaFayette, at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday and headed northeast before ending along County Road 176, the National Weather Service said in a weather report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Several pine trees were uprooted or leaning on both sides of CR 92,” the report reads. “A hardwood tree was uprooted along CR 176 where the tornado dissipated.

"A weak TDS (tornado debris signature) was detected in association with this brief touchdown.”

No injuries or deaths were reported from the tornado.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.