Former NBA player Erick Strickland will be returning to his hometown on Aug. 1 to speak to the community about the power of coming together at the Opelika National Night Out event.

Strickland will be one of many notable figures who will attend the event held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bandy Park on Jeter Avenue. He’ll share his story about the importance of supporting and investing in the lives of others.

The theme for National Night Out resonates with Strickland, who benefited from the support he received from loved ones. He sees the people in his family, the Air Force community, coaches and other people in the community as his village. He said they embraced him like a son.

“A lot of that is encapsulated in my story of how I was able to make it to the NBA,” Strickland said.

Strickland said his mother, Elaine Sango-Strickland-Blackmon, spurred the idea to return to Opelika and do something for the community. She will be attending the National Night Out event as well.

“It was something that was needed to just be able to unify the community again and do something like this to be able to do so,” Strickland said. “A lot of communities are experiencing rough times and things like this can help in that process of healing and hopefully turning it around.”

The Village

Blackmon, who was born in Detroit in 1957, said the first time she experienced the village concept was after she moved to Opelika in 1969 with her mother to take care of her grandmother.

Growing up in Opelika, Lenora Cole became like a second mother to Blackmon and many others. Blackmon said Cole let all the kids eat and play at her house, and she treated them like her own children. Blackmon now lives in Texas, but she stays in contact with Cole and honors her on Mother’s Day.

In 1973 at the age of 15, Blackmon gave birth to her first son, Erick Strickland. Blackmon said the situation was made easier because of the support she had from her mother, her ex-husband Matthew Strickland and Donnie and Rebecca Larkin.

Blackmon said she’s remained friends with Matthew despite their divorce and said he’s been a great father figure.

The village that helped Blackmon inspired her to help pregnant teenagers today that don’t have the support that she did. Blackmon and her daughter Monique Strickland started a group home in Texas for teenage mothers called Abundant Hands of Hope.

“That’s why I like helping teenage pregnant girls because you can make it when you have that backing, that support system,” Blackmon said.

She also got certified to be a foster parent in 1998, and is currently in the process of adopting three-year-old Za’Rell.

As a single mom, Blackmon sometimes worked two jobs, which made it difficult for her to get her son to and from practice. That’s when the Larkin couple stepped up.

“(Donnie Larkin) took him under his wing. He would pick him up, take him to practice, take him to their house, feed him and let him play,” Blackmon said. “They were his other family. To this day, they’re still part of our lives.”

Strickland remembers Donnie Larkin driving him to practice in his pickup truck and remembers hanging out at the Larkin’s house. He describes them as a second mother and father.

During this time, Donnie was the coach of Strickland’s baseball team. Rebecca was also invested in the team and would always have something for the players to eat after games.

“I have always loved children,” Rebecca said. “I always tried to help them any way I could. I’d talk to them about God, teach them the right ways of doing the right things and just be there for them.”

The Larkin couple has stayed in touch with Strickland and Blackmon over the years. Rebecca said they can hardly wait to see them in August.

“I just hope I don’t cry,” Rebecca said. “It’s just been so long since I’ve seen him in person. That means a lot to me that he will come back into town and be a part of this occasion. It just means the world to me.”

Journey to the NBA

Strickland said Opelika is where he fell in love with sports. He remembers playing baseball with other kids in his neighborhood and enjoyed living in a community where everyone knew each other.

Blackmon said she remembers her son picking up a basketball at the age of two.

“When he was a little boy he would always say, ‘Mom, I’m gonna grow up, I’m gonna play basketball and I’m going to buy you a house on the hill’,” Blackmon said.

After Strickland got into the league, Blackmon said that’s exactly what he did. He purchased a house for his mother on a hill in a Georgia neighborhood, which made her cry.

“I always tell – when I mentor teenage girls who are young mothers – never downplay what your children say they’re gonna do. Always uplift them, always support them, always be there (and) keep pushing them and egging them on so they can do that,” Blackmon said.

Strickland stayed in Opelika until he was about seven years old when his parents thought it would be best for him to live with his father who was in the Air Force at the time. They moved to different bases in Montana, California and Nebraska.

“The Air Force community in itself has been one of the things that was strong. You meet so many people, although it’s tough to be able to maintain them because there’s so much turnover. After three, four years, you’re going somewhere else,” Strickland said.

Once in Nebraska, Strickland started high school at Bellevue West where he was embraced by one of his coaches Lanny Richards. Strickland said Richards and his family became like a second family to him, similar to the Larkin couple from Opelika.

Strickland played multiple sports and said football was probably the sport he was best at. However, basketball eventually became his favorite sport because it allowed him to incorporate aspects of football and baseball. At an early age, he said it became his goal to join the NBA one day.

“I saw it in my dreams,” he said. “That’s why I pursued it with so much passion is because I saw it. I dreamt it, and the dream was so vivid to me that no matter what some people told me, or if I got cut, or whatever, I just still believed that I was gonna get there.”

Strickland said without his parents he doesn’t think he would have made it. Their encouragement and support helped him navigate the ups and downs of becoming a professional.

“Even when you’re the best at what you do, it sometimes still doesn’t work out, but you still got to work it out,” Strickland said. “That’s what helped me to survive and my relationship with the Lord.”

Strickland played college basketball at the University of Nebraska and played professionally in the NBA from 1996 to 2005 on various teams. Before his NBA career began, he played minor league baseball for two seasons.

Now, Strickland is a radio host on 93.7 The Ticket in Lincoln, Nebraska, and is helping build a sports analytics company Cerebrosports.com. He will also be appearing in an upcoming film called “Intentions,” which will be available on Tubi streaming service.