Nearing maximum capacity, Lee County Humane Society launches $5 Clear the Shelter special

As the Lee County Humane Society nears maximum capacity, the shelter is hosting an emergency Clear the Shelter Adoption special that offers spayed or neutered dogs for $5.

Through Feb. 28, the animal shelter is hoping to find loving families for all their dogs.

“We would love to have all of them adopted,” said TJ McCullough, Lee County Humane Society Shelter Director.

The LCHS often host these adoption events to combat the ever-growing stray dog population in the Auburn-Opelika area.

Busy seasons for the shelter used to be from March to October and are now year-round.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Since the last year, year-and-a-half, we have pretty much been at max capacity,” said McCullough.

The shelter has about 75 dog kennels available to them.

McCullough said some people think the influx of stray dogs is connected to COVID or the dynamics changing as Auburn-Opelika grows.

All available dogs and cats can be viewed on the Lee County Humane Society’s website.