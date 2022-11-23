Nearly 20 local restaurants and businesses team up to feed Thanksgiving meals to first responders

William Schwenk, owner of Above and Beyond Catering in Opelika, said he felt called to do something to honor and remember Lorna Roberts, who passed away on Sept. 30 at the age of 65. She was a member of Airview Church of God in Opelika, a board member of East Alabama FCA and her late husband, Don, was an educator at Opelika High School and Lee-Scott Academy.

Schwenk said Roberts had a personal impact on him and his wife by helping them through a difficult time.

Many in the community feel the same way.

Roberts left a lasting impact not just on the community and the people she met, but she was also known for supporting local businesses including Food Truck Friday in Opelika and other local restaurants.

“When she died, I just felt like the Lord put on my heart to do something to honor her,” Schwenk said.

Because Roberts was a “light for the Lord” in the community, Schwenk said he decided to be a light to first responders this Thanksgiving with the help of nearly 20 other local businesses by providing food and by raising money for Roberts’ favorite charity, Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Schwenk also decided to name this event Lemons to Joy, which portrays the positive and joyful way Roberts lived her life religiously.

“Mrs. Lorna Roberts was the kind of person that if you met her, you were her family and she loved you,” Schwenk said.

To extend that love, Schwenk wanted to show first responders who were working on Thanksgiving Day that they aren’t alone and that the community appreciates what they do and what they sacrifice.

Having spent 23 year in the Army and Alabama National Guard and being deployed to combat zones in Kuwait, Iraq and Syria, Schwenk said he understands what it’s like to be away from family on the holidays.

“The thing is you’ve got people who are deployed right now defending the country. You got people who are down the street putting IVs in people and dealing with things that we don’t generally want to deal with,” Schwenk said. “You got people still protecting our cities and streets and responding to fires and 911 calls. They’re sacrificing that time they have to focus on their family and focus on the Lord.”

Schwenk decided to start by bring his idea to the owner of Café 123, Wilton’s Catering and Franky Junes Weeny Wagon and all three immediately jumped on board.

“I haven’t had one company that I went to, that I have a personal relationship (with), that has said no, and I’ve had other companies hear about it and offer help,” Schwenk said. “It’s been impressive the way people have stepped up to be a part of it.”

Eron Bass, executive chef at Café 123 in Opelika, was excited to serve first responders in honor of Lorna Roberts, who he said was one of his great clients and friends.

Bass said Roberts’ husband, Don, was also his high school principal at OHS. During the 18 years Bass has had the restaurant Lorna and Don were frequent customers and supporters.

“They’ve always been a big impact in my life, just good people that were always outgoing, always had good things to say, always helping out any chance they got and loving the local community,” Bass said.

For the first responders this Thanksgiving, Bass will be providing green bean casserole and bread pudding.

Bass said Roberts was all about family and this would definitely be something she would have participated in.

“For the (first responders) to at least get a good meal when they can’t be with their families, I think it would be a huge deal for her too,” Bass said.

Rick Lanier and his wife Karen own the food truck Franky Junes Weeny Wagon. They were looking at ways to give back to the community this holiday season when Schwenk mentioned his idea, which was exactly what they wanted to do

Lanier and his wife will be providing squash dressing and mashed potatoes.

“We ask the community to come support us, then it’s only fair that when the community needs us to support them, that we do that,” Lanier said. “We’re always looking for ways to give back.”

Lanier and his wife both served in the Navy. He retired as a lieutenant commander and she retired as a chief petty officer. Because of their experience, they believe it’s important to support first responders and recognize heroes.

“I just want all the first responders to know, and our town that we love so much, that we support them and that we believe in them and that we would like to help them in any way we can,” Lanier said.

Chris Wilton, owner of Wilton’s Catering in Loachapoka, said he and his company were also willing to do anything to help out the community and first responders.

“The community does so much for us that I’m more than willing to give back to the community whenever possible,” he said.

Wilton and the two other owners Lisa Wilton and Senna Barnett have cooked 18 turkeys and will be making gravy for the Thanksgiving meal.

“They do so much and they’re always working around the clock,” Wilton said about the first responders. “I believe that the police officers and the ambulance folks and other first responders, whether they’re medical or they’re police officers, they all are there to do a job… I’m proud to have the people in this community that serve us, and I’m proud to do anything I can for them.”

Other businesses that volunteered to participate in Lemons to Joy include: The Extended Hearts Foundation, One Dish Wonders, Wright’s Market, Hughes BBQ, Simply Sweets, Six Dollar Café, Susie K’s, O Town Ice Cream, Victory Designs, Bubba’s Medicine Shop, Watkins Whittle Agency, Tuffy’s Buns, Top Notch Tidy Services, Steve & Sue Gage and Nauti Grunt Cheesecakes.

They will be feeding about 475 first responders.

These businesses have chosen a main dish, side dish or dessert to add to the meal they will be providing to first responders at the Opelika Police Department, Opelika Fire Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and staff at East Alabama Medical Center.

Schwenk said he was sad he couldn’t include Auburn police and fire departments this time, but he has plans to do so in the future. He also hopes to make this an annual event.

To volunteer, sponsor or donate, contact Ashley Smith at ashleysmith56@gmail.com or 334-663-1798. To donate directly to the GoFundMe account visit gofund.me/669b6e26.

Sponsoring a first responder is $12 a person. These funds will go towards the cost of food and to the charity Fellowship of Christian Athletes.