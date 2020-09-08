 Skip to main content
Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases reported last week at Auburn University
Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases reported last week at Auburn University

Students wear face masks on Auburn University's campus. Auburn announced Tuesday that face coverings will be mandatory in outdoor spaces on its campus beginning Wednesday. The university began classes on Monday.

Nearly 600 Auburn University students and employees on and around the school’s main campus self-reported positive COVID-19 cases last week.

Auburn University said 577 students and 11 employees on its main campus self-reported positive COVID-19 tests from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6. An additional 10 students at the Auburn University airport self-reported positive cases.

Auburn University reported that 490 students and eight employees self-reported positive COVID-19 tests from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. An additional 18 students at the Auburn University airport and one at the Shell Fisheries also tested positive during that time frame.

During the previous two weeks, 1,067 Auburn University students and 19 employees on main campus self-reported positive COVID-19 tests. Additionally, 28 students at the Auburn University airport tested positive during that time frame.

Auburn University changed how it’s calculating the total number of cases among its campus community last week. Data provided Tuesday represents individuals who self-reported positive test results to Auburn University, according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.

The university was previously using the number of individuals who were tested at the Auburn University Medical Clinic and those who self-reported positive tests to the med clinic for its COVID-19 numbers.

