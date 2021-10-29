Need a last-minute, low-budget Halloween costume? Check out local thrift shops

If you’re looking for a last-minute Halloween costume, don’t forget to check out local thrift stores, where you can get creative and piece together a unique costume for under $20.
Thrift stores in the area have a wide range of clothing and potential props.
Shoppers can find vintage clothing and wigs to dress up as someone from a decade of their choosing or find overalls, a big hat, a plaid shirt and boots to make a cowboy/cowgirl costume.
Or you could also piece together items like a night gown or bathrobe, a pair of slippers, orthopedic stockings and a grey curly wig with rollers to make an old lady costume.
Clown costumes are also super easy; just find anything that doesn’t match. The worse it is the better.
Some local thrift stores even have wedding dresses that can be used to dress up as Cinderella just like Hillary Duff in the movie “A Cinderella Story.”
The options are endless, and local thrift store managers say they’ve seen people create one-of-a-kind costumes.
America’s Thrift Store in Opelika even has a Halloween Hub with new Halloween merchandise as well as donated items.
“I’m a firm believer that the thrift store is the place to get the best costume,” said Michelle Walters, retail assistant manager at America’s Thrift Store.
She said one of her favorite costumes she’s put together was a Pirate of the Caribbean, made up of a floral Hawaiian shirt, khaki pants, an eye patch, a pirate hat and plastic weapons.
Another costume she put together was a female Egyptian, which included a formal dress - either a wedding dress, bridesmaid's dress or prom dress - along with gold shoes, a black wig and various Egyptian-style accessories. To complete the look, Walters said, just add eye liner.
“We had a young man come through who found a white coat, white pants and a little gray mustache and beard,” Walters said. “He’s going to be Colonel Sanders.”
Walters said the thrift store has costumes for every age range including infants.
“There’s no limit to what you can create. We have pretty much every category from nursing scrubs to athletic wear to wedding dresses,” said Jason Chappell, store manager at Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center in Opelika Goodwill.
Chappell said a lot of college students have come to the store this week to piece together outfits, including a Michael Jackson costume.
James Anderegg, director of Lifesavers Mission Thrift Store in Auburn, said this is the first year the store has received a donation of new costumes from a chain costume store.
“We’ve sold an enormous amount already, but we still have some costumes and pieces to create your own,” Anderegg said.
Throughout his 18 years at the thrift store, Anderegg said he has seen plenty of college kids build their own costume.
He’s seen students find vintage flared jeans for a '70s costume, and even a World War II-era uniform.
He said shoppers can put together a costume at Lifesavers Mission Thrift Store for under $10.
Here's a list of other thrift stores in Auburn and Opelika:
- Harvest Thrift Store, 1750 Opelika Rd, Auburn, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Salvation Army, 1038 Opelika Rd, Auburn, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Roland’s Thrift Store, 825 S Railroad Ave, Opelika, open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lifesavers Mission Thrift Store, 2051 E University Dr., Auburn, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- America’s Thrift Store, 1640 Parker Way, Opelika, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center, 3740 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.