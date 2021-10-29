Need a last-minute, low-budget Halloween costume? Check out local thrift shops

If you’re looking for a last-minute Halloween costume, don’t forget to check out local thrift stores, where you can get creative and piece together a unique costume for under $20.

Thrift stores in the area have a wide range of clothing and potential props.

Shoppers can find vintage clothing and wigs to dress up as someone from a decade of their choosing or find overalls, a big hat, a plaid shirt and boots to make a cowboy/cowgirl costume.

Or you could also piece together items like a night gown or bathrobe, a pair of slippers, orthopedic stockings and a grey curly wig with rollers to make an old lady costume.

Clown costumes are also super easy; just find anything that doesn’t match. The worse it is the better.

Some local thrift stores even have wedding dresses that can be used to dress up as Cinderella just like Hillary Duff in the movie “A Cinderella Story.”

The options are endless, and local thrift store managers say they’ve seen people create one-of-a-kind costumes.

America’s Thrift Store in Opelika even has a Halloween Hub with new Halloween merchandise as well as donated items.