Need something else to do this weekend? How about Mary Poppins, Buffalo Nichols and food trucks!

Celebrate the Easter weekend with some quality time with friends and family in and around the Auburn-Opelika area.

For starters, take advantage of perfect weather on Friday and support the Auburn Tigers’ softball and women’s soccer teams with the perfect weather. Finish up the evening by enjoying some shopping and eating downtown Opelika with Food Truck Fridays.

Want to be wowed by a performance? Drive to Waverly and listen to blues artist Buffalo Nichols. Sure, the Standard Deluxe venue may be a dozen miles from town, but to see an artist who recently performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is worth it.

If you’ve checked the weather forecast, you already know there’s a chance of rain Saturday. Might as well stay at home, lounge in your PJs and watch the “The Kardashians,” which premiered on Hulu earlier this week. You’re welcome.

Here we go:

Cops on Top Fundraising: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Kroger, 300 N Dean Road, Auburn. Help local police officers raise funds for the Special Olympics organization.

AU Softball Series: 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, Jane B. Moore Field, 795 W. Samford Ave., Auburn. $6-31/ticket. Support the Tigers as they face off against the visiting Niagara Purple Eagles.

Downtown Opelika Spring Open House: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Downtown Opelika. Free. Support local businesses with extended shopping hours and special deals.

Food Truck Friday: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Opelika. Free. A variety of local food trucks and pop-up shops offering their take on classic dishes.

AU Women’s Soccer Game: 6 p.m. Friday, Auburn Soccer Complex, 730 Biggio Drive, Auburn. Free. Remember, it’s supposed to be beautiful outside on Friday evening.

‘Mary Poppins’: Presented by Opelika High School, 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, Opelika Center for Performing Arts, 1700 Lafayette Parkway, Opelika. $10-15/ticket. Opelika teens present their final two performances of this classic show.

Buffalo Nichols: 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Ave., Waverly. $20/ticket for each show. Nearly 20 years of singing the blues.

Southeast Alabama Spring Auto/Motorcycle Swap Meet: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, USA Factory Outlets, 1220 Fox Run Ave. Suite No. 204, Opelika. Free. Come out and take part in a vehicle parts swap.

Auburn Azalea Festival: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Donald E. Davis Arboretum, 181 Garden Drive, Auburn. Free. Celebrate National Arbor Day by planting a longleaf pine seedling with your friends and family.

42nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt: 10:30-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Lane, Auburn. Free. Pre-registration is required for participants.

Jr. Robot Crew: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Opelika Public Library, 1100 Glenn Street, Opelika. Free. Students grade 2-5 are invited to learn to control and talk to robots.

Egg My Yard: Saturday night, your home. $25 for 50 eggs. Let Connect Church’s youth hide Easter eggs overnight for a surprise your kids can wake up to on Easter morning.

Empty Handed Performance: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Rock ‘N Roll Pinball, 815 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika, $5/ticket. Watch a local pop punk band cover Fall Out Boy, Blink 182 and Kings of Leon.

Easter Brunch Buffet: seatings at 11, 11:30 a.m., 1, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort at Grand National, 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika. $69/adult, $32/child, free for children 5 and under. Food, the Easter bunny and egg hunts.

Easter Dinner: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday, Arricia Cucina Italiana, 241 S. College St., Auburn. Reservations are not required but are recommended.