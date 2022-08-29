‘Never stop dreaming’: Auburn High alumnus creates videogame called "Awake"

Captivated by the storytelling of video games from his childhood, Auburn High School alumnus Akebalan “Keba” Yao Etzioni has followed his dream and created his own video game called “Awake.”

“I was always interested in becoming a game designer when I was young, but I mostly considered it a pipe dream,” Etzioni wrote in an email.

Etzioni, 22, has played video games for as long as he can remember. At a young age he enjoyed playing “Pokémon Stadium,” “Viewtiful Joe” and “Sonic Adventure” on some of his father’s gaming consoles.

He grew up in Tuskegee and moved to Auburn when he was in fifth grade. Auburn City Schools provided him with “countless opportunities,” he said.

“The various technical skills gained from the high school’s career technical classes gave me the exposure to digital art and computer programming,” Etzioni wrote. “These classes made me strongly consider pursuing game development.”

While he was always interested in seeking a career in a creative field like animation or film, he said his experience in Auburn schools encouraged him to follow this passion.

Etzioni remembers a project he worked on for his eighth grade English class where he was able to try his hand at game development.

“This project was something that proved to be quite challenging, yet it was that challenge of being creative and crafty that I found to be exactly what I was looking for in a career,” he wrote.

He said he was inspired and encouraged by his eighth grade English teacher, Marie Harris, and his 12th grade AP computer science teacher, Christopher Johnson.

“They gave me the confidence to view my dream of becoming a game designer as a real possibility,” he wrote.

After graduating from Auburn High School in 2018, he attended The Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, earning a degree in interactive design and game development.

While on SCAD’s Atlanta campus, Etzioni had the opportunity to collaborate with Delta Air Lines on developing a game for Delta TechOps trainees as well as to create his own video game.

Over the course of six months, Etzioni worked with experts across various SCAD degree programs – including interactive game design, graphic design and animation – and was able to complete the main development of “Awake.”

Etzioni said the game is an “isometric puzzle game about a young girl named Aya who is suffering from insomnia. As Aya, players embark on her journey to explore the depths of her dreamscape, solve puzzles by traveling between different planes of consciousness and uncover the root of her anxieties to help her finally sleep peacefully.”

The early-access version of the game is available now for free and can be downloaded on Steam for PC.

Etzioni was inspired to create a game with the premise of exploring and understanding dreams based on his own experiences of what he refers to as “lucid dreaming.”

“My experiences of being conscious while dreaming have not only given me some interesting stories to tell, but discoveries as well,” he wrote. “Each time I did it, I learned something new about my dreams.”

After collecting these new discoveries, Etzioni decided to create a story and game that captures a relatable journey of self-discovery.

“It’s very easy for game designers to feel like their games aren’t fully complete, because game development is a process that can constantly introduce more and more possibilities,” he wrote. “While I too constantly find myself thinking up more amazing things to add to the game, I could not be prouder and more satisfied of what my team and I were able to accomplish given our mission and our outcome.”

“Awake” is one of the first student games from SCAD’s Atlanta campus to be published.

David Spencer, interactive design and game development professor at SCAD Atlanta, said he is very proud of Etzioni and can’t wait to see what else he’ll achieve.

“At SCAD, Keba was a model of all the traits you hope for as an educator. He’s enthusiastic in the classroom setting, dedicated to his craft, excels at assignments and is a charismatic presenter,” Spencer wrote in an email.

“Even at the time we were in an eLearning environment, Keba still remained to be himself authentically. His commitment to his studies never wavered—he kept his camera on, and from his bedroom bunker studio, managed to produce excellent work and take full advantage of his courses and the resources offered by SCAD to succeed,” Spencer continued.

Etzioni graduated from SCAD in June as the salutatorian of his class and is looking forward to the future.

“...I am looking forward to finding areas where I can push the envelope of what’s been done before by introducing new and exciting ideas,” he wrote, “whether that be through traditional video games, VR applications, XR production or any other upcoming technology.”

Etzioni has recently accepted a position to work with Kinetic Vision as an augmented reality/virtual reality developer. He and his team also plan to continue to further develop the video game “Awake” and hope to publish an improved version.

Throughout his time in Auburn, Etzioni said there were many individuals, ACS teachers and organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Lee County and the Auburn Public Library that helped him reach his goals.

“Don’t be afraid to take advantage of the opportunities around you and don’t be afraid to pursue the things you love, no matter how impossible they may seem,” Etzioni wrote. “Passion and determination are some of the most powerful things you have. Never stop dreaming.”