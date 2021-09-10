New Army ROTC cadets to make big commitment during pregame 9/11 ceremony at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday

“It’s the same oath that we give our soldiers when they enlist or re-enlist in the Army,” Conkey said. “These cadets are making that commitment to sacrifice and serve their nation. This year, in conjunction with 9/11, we’re going to do it on the field with close to 80,000 fans. I think that’s amazing.”

The cadets wanted to do more than just a ceremony to commemorate the attacks.

On Wednesday, the ROTC branches and local fire department came together for a 4:30 a.m. joint exercise at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Cadets and first responders ran a total of 2,977 steps to represent every Sept. 11 death.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What’s really inspiring is to see the next generation of leaders rally around the same cause. If they were alive at the time of 9/11, they were really young,” Conkey said. “They know that this is the reason why we need to train, be ready and work hard.”

Army Cadet Heatherly Grace Shepherd, an Auburn student, stressed how crucial it is for the younger generation to remember the attacks.