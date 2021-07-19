 Skip to main content
New Auburn Chick-fil-A to open Thursday on West Magnolia Avenue
New Auburn Chick-fil-A to open Thursday on West Magnolia Avenue

Chick-fil-A’s new Auburn location will be opening Thursday at 326 W. Magnolia Ave.

Chick-fil-A’s new Auburn location will be opening Thursday at 326 W. Magnolia Ave., a spokesman with the company said.

The new restaurant will be situated at the bottom of the 320 West Mag apartment building across the street from Auburn University’s campus and right next to Subway.

The fast food chicken restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature full dine-in service and drive-thru service as well as contactless ordering and payment through the company’s mobile app and website.

This restaurant’s local franchise location will be owned and operated by Bob McFadden, a South Carolina native who moved to Auburn in 2003, where he formerly worked as the operator of the last Chick-fil-A on Magnolia Avenue.

“I have called the Auburn community my home for nearly 20 years, and I’m excited to bring Chick-fil-A’s great-tasting food and genuine hospitality to the community,” McFadden said in a release. “I look forward to creating a top-notch working environment for my team members and a remarkable dining experience for our guests.”

A popular Chick-fil-a restaurant stood at that location for years, before construction began there in 2019 on a new apartment complex called 320 West Mag. The new Chick-fil-a will operate on the bottom level of the building.

