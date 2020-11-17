New AuburnBank could expand downtown footprint, say officials

Construction of AuburnBank’s new downtown headquarters building officially kicked off Tuesday with a groundbreaking.
President and CEO Bob Dumas teamed up with the bank’s officers and local elected officials to turn some dirt on the site at Magnolia Avenue and Gay Street. He told attendees that the new building is intended to show the commitment of the century-plus-old business to its hometown. He added later that it should attract new businesses to downtown Auburn, too.
“There are a number of businesses and services that want to be downtown and we wanted to make that possible,” Dumas said. “We’ve had a good bit of interest so far (from potential tenants).”
Site work is well underway for the project, which will include a four-story, 91,000-square-foot office building and a 526-space parking deck, which will be operated in partnership with the city. The bank will occupy two floors of the new building, and there will be professional offices and street-level retail space to lease out as well.
The newly configured corner should help downtown grow to the east, toward the city’s new public safety complex at Magnolia Avenue and Ross Street, city officials noted. There is also the possibility of a new Publix grocery store on the next block south on Gay Street — on the site of the old Burger King restaurant — to attract more foot traffic from the Auburn University campus to downtown.
“If you look at Gay Street, it’s been kind of sterile,” said Phil Dunbar, who oversees the city’s economic development efforts. “They’re going to have retail on the ground floor, which helps bring downtown more to Gay Street, and having that office space helps. It’s been a problem (for city officials) not having Class A real estate to offer businesses downtown.”
Completion of the building is slated for December 2021; however, Dumas said the parking deck could be open for business by late spring.
The project will be managed by Birmingham-based BL Harbert International.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.