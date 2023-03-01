The Saloon, a new bar with a Tex-Mex lean, customizable daiquiris, and SEC-inspired food items has opened its doors in the former Tacorita location on North College Street in downtown Auburn.

But don’t think the new bar is just a Tacorita remix. Instead, the Saloon is seeking to create its own identity in the downtown Auburn food and drink scene.

“We’re not Tacorita 2.0, I don’t think anybody ever could be,” said Saloon general manager Jonathan Hart. “We’re not trying to reinvent what Tacorita was. We’re trying to make this a new thing, make it our own thing.”

While the usual beer, wine, and liquor selections will be available, The Saloon specializes in customizable frozen drinks and daiquiris in both alcoholic and nonalcoholic varieties. According to Saloon operations manager Chris Glover, the daiquiris and frozen drinks are what sets the business apart from other area bars.

“If you want lavender hibiscus with vodka, or if you want a blood orange and dragon fruit with rum, you can basically customize a daiquiri to any flavor that you want,” Glover said. “A lot of places might have one or two, but for the people that really like frozen drinks I think it'll really be a hit this summer. When it starts getting toasty, come in here and get a nice cold drink.”

According to Hart, The Saloon’s food prices are low too. He said there is nothing on the food menu above $10. Customers can get a sandwich, a side, and a drink for $15.

While burgers, wings, and nachos are served at the Saloon, there is also the SEC themed Game Day Section.

“Everything on there is designed to evoke a different member of the SEC, so you can devour the competition is the tagline we ran with,” Hart said. “It is available year-round, it's not just available on game days, but it is themed around the idea of game days.”

SEC-evoked items include fried gator tail for Florida, hotdogs and chili cheese dogs for Georgia, and elephant ear funnel cakes for Alabama. Additionally, Auburn gets its own sandwich fully loaded with ingredients representing all the other SEC teams.

The Saloon first opened its doors on Monday, however, the business has been under construction since not long after Tacorita closed. Interest has been building as locals wondered what would take the place of the former downtown staple. According to Hart, the Saloon drew in a large crowd on opening night.

“It was surprisingly busy,” Hart said. “The whole bar was full, we had three or four tables going, the kitchen was slammed last night. It’s always a good problem to have.”

While the Saloon might not be Tacorita, Hart and Glover are both well aware of the legendary status they have to fill it that location.

“I can guarantee that we're going to do our best to uphold the service legacy that Tacorita had here, even if we're not trying to do the same things that Tacorita did here,” Hart said.

Glover added, “I think everybody will be glad to have something back in this building. I think everybody missed it when Tacorita left.”