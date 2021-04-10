New BBQ joint offers Glazed Piggy - pulled pork, bacon and slaw on a donut, created by Army Rangers

They have also found time to give back to the communities they feed. Last week, they donated 14 Boston butts to the Christian Care Ministries community soup kitchen to help feed families in need, and they encouraged residents to donate to the effort through their Facebook page.

“After the weekend when we have leftover food, we take it all over to the community soup kitchen, and we’ve been doing that probably since we started,” Schwenk said. “Easter was coming up, so we went on the Facebook page and asked people if they wanted to donate … people in the community really stepped up, so we went and bought it and smoked it.”

Bill & Robbie’s offering was able to feed hundreds of people, and Rev. Paul Ferrell said goes a long way in helping the ministry’s cause.

“With the Boston butt donation, that allows us to buy more fresh fruit and vegetables to go with the meals," said the Rev. Paul Ferrell, "and it ended up being the best barbecue I’ve ever had in my entire life, which I hate to say because I’ve cooked thousands of Boston butts.”

While Bill & Robbie’s is only open on weekends at the distillery in addition to providing catering for events, Schwenk said the two were saving up to expand their business by starting with a food truck and hopefully getting their own location someday.

“We’re trusting the Lord to provide and saving up our money as we work,” Schwenk said.

