New book explores Auburn's history by looking at its street names

There’s some really great stories in this book — there are stories of people who were taken prisoner of war and how they survived that ordeal … there are a lot of famous football coaches, and I was especially committed to making sure we had a lot of stories told representing the Black community of Auburn. I think in a lot of efforts to tell Auburn’s history in the past, that segment of our community has been overlooked a good bit.

Could you explain the connection with Auburn University’s Office of Development in supporting the university’s summer camps through sales of the book?

We’ve worked with the Office of Development to put together an endowment, a permanent fund, … to pay the admission fee or tuition for summer academic camps for young people from low-income homes in Auburn so that they can attend. The camps are like $800-900 for the week to enroll and to live in a dorm and have all your food, so if you’re from an economically challenged home, you probably can’t afford that.