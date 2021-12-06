New book explores Auburn's history by looking at its street names

College Street, Magnolia Avenue, Opelika Road, Glenn Avenue. Anyone who’s lived in Auburn or visited on more than one occasion might name these roads in the city if asked how to get around town or where something is located. A new book seeks to take an encyclopedic dive into the more than 150 years surrounding Auburn’s growth and development through its road names and residents.
Sam Hendrix, secretary of the Auburn Heritage Association and a retired Auburn University public relations professional, published “Auburn: A History in Street Names” after five years of research through reading other books of the city’s history and speaking with long-time residents and families.
In a book talk on Thursday at Pebble Hill, Hendrix shared the story of Charles Debardeleben, for whom Debardeleben Street is named. Debardeleben was a student of Auburn in the 1890s before dropping out to support his family in Bessemer’s coal mines. Hendrix said Debardeleben remained fond and supportive of the college, which became Alabama Polytechnic Institute after he left.
Hendrix said many may not know there was discussion in the early 1920s among API’s trustees and the state legislature to move campus to Montgomery, which he said would have been an “economic death blow” to the small village. Ultimately, the trustees unanimously voted to keep the campus on the Plains after a strong speech from Debardeleben opposing the idea.
“He told them, ‘Move Auburn and there is no Auburn,’” Hendrix told an audience at Pebble Hill.
“Auburn: A History in Street Names” is available for purchase at the Auburn University Bookstore, J&M Bookstore, Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers and Well Red at a cost of $30. Proceeds from sales support Auburn Youth Programs summer camps at Auburn University through “campership” scholarships for underrepresented youth. More information may be found at aub.ie/auburnstreetnames.
The Opelika-Auburn News spoke with Hendrix about his new book following the talk.
What prompted you to come up with the concept of telling the stories of Auburn through street names?
I own a couple of books that are the street name backgrounds of London, and those books are 200 or 300 pages just of who their streets are named for. There’s not a lot of detail in those accounts, but they give you a rundown of who London’s streets are named for. After I retired and I started working on our church history and then a biography of (Auburn Veterinary Medicine Dean) Dr. (Charles Allen) Cary, I just started taking notes about Auburn street names.
I was going to breakfast at a doughnut shop here and they had a stack of city street maps and there, and I thought, ‘Why don’t I have an Auburn street map?’ I got that and I just typed in the listing of the streets on that map, about 400-450 streets, in a document on my computer. As I found something to say about any of those streets, I just started adding information in and eventually whipped it into the shape of a book form.
Are there stories in your book that haven’t been written down before?
An awful lot of what I put in my book I actually read in other places, and so I think that’s one of the things that’s of value to my book is there’s a number of other histories of Auburn or places where you could go to find history, but with my book there’s one place where you can go for a lot of it.
I do have some stories that people I would be talking with happened to tell me. I’m so glad to share those stories because I don’t think those stories are widely known. While I’ve got a lot of stories that came from the newspapers in (years like) 1915 or whatever, I have stories that were told to me by people who probably hadn’t told a lot of other people those stories and now they’re in the book.
Do you have a personal favorite story you included in the book?
I, for whatever reason, have an emotional attachment to the (Debardeleben) story, and I’m not related to the Debardelebens, but I’m an Auburn guy. I see that a century ago, Auburn was in real peril and this guy stepped up and made a difference. The real great thing for me in the five years of working on this was getting to meet so many people and … get to know their backgrounds and their perspectives on things.
There’s some really great stories in this book — there are stories of people who were taken prisoner of war and how they survived that ordeal … there are a lot of famous football coaches, and I was especially committed to making sure we had a lot of stories told representing the Black community of Auburn. I think in a lot of efforts to tell Auburn’s history in the past, that segment of our community has been overlooked a good bit.
Could you explain the connection with Auburn University’s Office of Development in supporting the university’s summer camps through sales of the book?
We’ve worked with the Office of Development to put together an endowment, a permanent fund, … to pay the admission fee or tuition for summer academic camps for young people from low-income homes in Auburn so that they can attend. The camps are like $800-900 for the week to enroll and to live in a dorm and have all your food, so if you’re from an economically challenged home, you probably can’t afford that.
My wife and I thought we needed to use our time to try to help other folks, and we’re so thankful to be able to do that. The goal is to get at least $25,000 of that, but I think with the book sales we’re going to put between $25,000-$30,000 by the middle of January. There’s some really great future Auburn students, and we just need to give them the opportunity to come onto the campus and start to see themselves as a prospective student at Auburn.
Now that you’re finished with the book, what’s next for you? Is there another book in the works or is it time for a break?
We’re very near selling out of the 1,500 copies we printed, and it looks like there’s an awful lot of Auburn folks that would like a book like this. I do have in mind other books, and I live here; I didn’t grow up in Auburn, but I love Auburn. I have in mind some other things that are also local history-related to try to put together a record.
Have you looked at writing about Opelika street names?
No, but at one of the one of the Rotary Club or Kiwanis meetings, they were talking about that and I said there really needs to be somebody in Opelika that’s been there a long time, knows the city and the streets and knows how to research the backgrounds. I hope some Opelika people will see this one and get somebody going on that, because that city’s got a great history and there would be some fascinating stories about that.