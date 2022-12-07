New brunch restaurant Flying Biscuit opens Monday in Opelika

A new brunch spot is opening next week in Opelika, serving eggs, bacon, Mimosas and one-of-a-kind biscuits.

The Flying Biscuit Café is opening Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 a.m. in Tiger Town, next to Party City and World Market.

This is Greg Yund’s second Flying Biscuit location franchise. He opened his first in Birmingham with his father, Joe Yund, in 2019.

“Breakfast was a big meal for us and our families. We thought it would be a great idea to bring something new to Birmingham, and now Opelika,” said Yund.

The restaurant will feature a variety of menu items for everyone, whether you have a sweet tooth or you prefer sticking to the classics. They will also have a full bar with a variety of drink options, including a Mimosa and Bloody Mary.

An Atlanta-based artist painted added a special touch to the restaurant’s décor with a painted mural of things that are seen around the Auburn Opelika area.

“He got the key elements of the cities that someone from the area would be able to go in and see five or six different things that they might see on a weekly basis as they’re driving through town,” said Yund.

To celebrate the grand opening there will be seven days of deals Monday through Friday and the following Monday and Tuesday. Some of these specials are $1 bacon and eggs breakfast, $5 shrimp and grits and free t-shirts to the first 100 people.

Yund said he chose Opelika as the second location because he saw the growth of the city and noticed a need in the community.

“We know a lot of people are looking for more brunch options, and The Flying Biscuit is a good place for families to get together to have a good breakfast or lunch meal,” said Yund.

The Flying Biscuit Café will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2524 Enterprise Drive.

The restaurant does not take reservations and uses Yelp Waitlist instead.