New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife

As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.

Just don’t call Session a bar, though.

“It’s something that I’ve struggled with, and we’ve been trying to get away from that terminology ‘bar,’ because we’re not a bar,” Wiggins said. “When you hear ‘bar’ you’re really thinking of plastic shot cups and Miller Light and we’re definitely more of a higher end concept.”

The concept Wiggins has built is simple. He says Session uses a five-step process to take care of customers: Greeting, seating, serving, making, and thanking.

To begin, Session customers are greeted at the door, and no one is allowed in unless there is room for them to be seated.

“It’s the thing that people love about us, and it’s the thing that makes people the most mad,” he said. “On Friday and Saturday nights to preserve the experience we make sure that if you’re sitting at the bar, no one is going to order a drink standing over you.”

When customers are seated, whether at the bar or at a booth, a server takes their order. Wiggins said he wants to provide his customers with VIP hospitality.

“We make your drink free of defect, always with consistency and in a timely manner and then we thank you graciously for coming in when you when you leave the door,” Wiggins said. “Keep it simple, nothing crazy, you know?”

Wiggins said his entire staff is trained and held accountable to these standards.

“We want to be the nicest place in town,” he said, “but we also want to be a place that is fun and casual enough that if you just want to go have a drink after work, we’re also your go to spot.”

The Tuscaloosa native said he has been working in bars since he was 19 years old. A gig at a late-night bar while attending Community College convinced Wiggins to consider starting his own concept. He said he did three weeks of school, dropped out and immersed himself in cocktail culture.

“The cocktail revolution was happening in major markets across the West Coast, in the Northeast, and places like Portland, LA, Chicago, New York. I wanted to bring that to a place like Tuscaloosa in its simplest form,” Wiggins said. “I dropped out, went all in on a dream and now going on 10 years later, we’re getting ready to open our doors in downtown Auburn and hopefully this will be the first of many establishments we have the opportunity to be a part of.”

Part of the appeal of opening Session in Auburn was the level of crossover between Tuscaloosa and the loveliest village on the plains. Seeing students and families constantly traveling between the two cities opened Wiggins to the possibility of locations in multiple college towns.

“We want to show that if we can come down here and we can work really hard and have the kind of success I know we can have through hard work, determination, and thoughtful decision making, then we have a concept that will work in a lot of markets very similar to Auburn and Tuscaloosa, essentially SEC style markets,” Wiggins said. “I feel really confident. It’s going to be a lot of hard work but I like the opportunity that’s presented in front of us,” Wiggins said.

For now, though, Wiggins wants to give Auburn residents a new experience in hospitality and cocktail culture.

“Our main focus is providing that VIP over the top hospitality,” he said. “We’re going to make great drinks, but we want to be more than just a place where they get cocktails, we want to be a place where they can create memories. That’s what’s going to separate us in this downtown area.”

Session Auburn will be located at 157 E Magnolia Avenue in the former the University Donut Company location.