New COVID-19 case daily average in Lee County doubles, but hospitalizations still lower

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Lee County is rapidly on the rise, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

The department confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Sunday, the highest total of new cases in a single day during the past two weeks and one of the highest totals since the pandemic hit the county.

There were 3,348 total confirmed cases and 48 virus-related deaths in Lee County as of Monday night, according to ADPH data.

The number of new cases confirmed per day in Lee County has been on the rise during the past two weeks. The county is averaging about 39 new COVID-19 cases per day during that timeframe. Lee County was averaging 18 new cases per day this time last week.

Despite the increase of new cases in the community, East Alabama Medical Center hospitalizations continue to decline. There were 25 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday and Sunday was the lowest total of patients, 24, since July 1, according to the hospital.