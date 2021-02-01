New COVID-19 case numbers decline during weekend in east Alabama

East Alabama counties saw a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported during the weekend.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 380 total new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama counties from Friday to Sunday. This past weekend’s total number of new cases is 78 cases less than the previous weekend’s total. ADPH reported 458 total new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 22 – 24.
Of the 380 new cases, 40 were from Chambers County, 204 from Lee County, 21 from Macon County, 62 from Russell County and 53 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:
- Chambers County – 1,609 confirmed, 1,601 probable, 3,210 combined
- Lee County – 7,859 confirmed, 6,019 probable, 13,878 combined
- Macon County – 1,017 confirmed, 277 probable, 1,294 combined
- Russell County – 2,985 confirmed, 775 probable, 3,760 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,489 confirmed, 845 probable, 3,334 combined
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks among area counties. The county is averaging about 101 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past 14 days, according to APDH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 28
- Macon County — 10
- Russell County — 32
- Tallapoosa County — 53
ADPH reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, including 1,884 confirmed cases and 964 probable cases. There were 363,228 confirmed cases and 97,632 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 460,860 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Monday, there have been 6,171 confirmed deaths and 1,517 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 6,171 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 58 are from Chambers County, 81 from Lee County, 30 from Macon County, 14 from Russell County and 109 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,517 probable deaths, 18 are from Chambers County, 27 from Lee County, eight from Macon County, five from Russell County and five from Tallapoosa County.