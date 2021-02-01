New COVID-19 case numbers decline during weekend in east Alabama

East Alabama counties saw a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported during the weekend.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 380 total new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama counties from Friday to Sunday. This past weekend’s total number of new cases is 78 cases less than the previous weekend’s total. ADPH reported 458 total new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 22 – 24.

Of the 380 new cases, 40 were from Chambers County, 204 from Lee County, 21 from Macon County, 62 from Russell County and 53 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:

Chambers County – 1,609 confirmed, 1,601 probable, 3,210 combined

Lee County – 7,859 confirmed, 6,019 probable, 13,878 combined

Macon County – 1,017 confirmed, 277 probable, 1,294 combined

Russell County – 2,985 confirmed, 775 probable, 3,760 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,489 confirmed, 845 probable, 3,334 combined

Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks among area counties. The county is averaging about 101 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past 14 days, according to APDH data.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}