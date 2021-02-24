New COVID-19 case numbers in east Alabama remain steady

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in east Alabama remains steady but low.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 56 in Lee County, two in Macon County, 9 in Russell County and 26 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday, according to department data.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County – 1,690 confirmed, 1,703 probable, 3,393 combined
- Lee County – 8,325 confirmed, 6,558 probable, 14,883 combined
- Macon County – 1,097 confirmed, 308 probable, 1,405 combined
- Russell County – 3,113 confirmed, 901 probable, 4,014 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,631 confirmed, 928 probable, 3,559 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County — 7
- Lee County — 31
- Macon County — 4
- Russell County — 9
- Tallapoosa County — 13
ADPH reported 677 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, including 485 confirmed cases and 192 probable cases. There were 383,882 confirmed cases and 106,338 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 490,220 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Wednesday, there have been 7,643 confirmed deaths and 2,101 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,643 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 69 are from Chambers County, 91 from Lee County, 33 from Macon County, 23 from Russell County and 123 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,101 probable deaths, 34 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 16 from Tallapoosa County.