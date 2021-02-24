New COVID-19 case numbers in east Alabama remain steady

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in east Alabama remains steady but low.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 56 in Lee County, two in Macon County, 9 in Russell County and 26 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday, according to department data.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:

Chambers County – 1,690 confirmed, 1,703 probable, 3,393 combined

Lee County – 8,325 confirmed, 6,558 probable, 14,883 combined

Macon County – 1,097 confirmed, 308 probable, 1,405 combined

Russell County – 3,113 confirmed, 901 probable, 4,014 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,631 confirmed, 928 probable, 3,559 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Wednesday:

Chambers County — 7

Lee County — 31

Macon County — 4

Russell County — 9

Tallapoosa County — 13

ADPH reported 677 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, including 485 confirmed cases and 192 probable cases. There were 383,882 confirmed cases and 106,338 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.