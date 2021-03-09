New COVID-19 case numbers remain low in east Alabama

East Alabama continued to see a low number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a total of 28 new COVID-19 cases on Monday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 28 reported cases, one is from Chambers County, eight from Lee County, two from Macon County, four from Russell County and 13 from Tallapoosa County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday:
- Chambers County – 1,705 confirmed, 1,730 probable, 3,435 combined
- Lee County – 8,440 confirmed, 6,647 probable, 15,087 combined
- Macon County – 1,167 confirmed, 314 probable, 1,481 combined
- Russell County – 3,169 confirmed, 926 probable, 4,095 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,707 confirmed, 938 probable, 3,645 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Friday:
- Chambers County — 4
- Lee County — 19
- Macon County — 6
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 9
ADPH reported 524 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, including 478 confirmed cases and 46 probable cases. There were 392,790 confirmed cases and 107,826 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 500,616 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Tuesday, there have been 7,998 confirmed deaths and 2,188 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,998 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 72 are from Chambers County, 100 from Lee County, 35 from Macon County, 24 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,188 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 61 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.