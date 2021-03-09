New COVID-19 case numbers remain low in east Alabama

East Alabama continued to see a low number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a total of 28 new COVID-19 cases on Monday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 28 reported cases, one is from Chambers County, eight from Lee County, two from Macon County, four from Russell County and 13 from Tallapoosa County.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday:

Chambers County – 1,705 confirmed, 1,730 probable, 3,435 combined

Lee County – 8,440 confirmed, 6,647 probable, 15,087 combined

Macon County – 1,167 confirmed, 314 probable, 1,481 combined

Russell County – 3,169 confirmed, 926 probable, 4,095 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,707 confirmed, 938 probable, 3,645 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Friday:

Chambers County — 4

Lee County — 19

Macon County — 6

Russell County — 7

Tallapoosa County — 9