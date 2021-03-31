New COVID-19 case numbers remain low in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained at a low in east Alabama counties Wednesday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported one new COVID-19 case in Chambers County, 21 in Lee County, two in Macon County, 10 in Russell County and three in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County – 1,734 confirmed, 1,754 probable, 3,488 combined
- Lee County – 8,614 confirmed, 6,803 probable, 15,417 combined
- Macon County – 1,212 confirmed, 325 probable, 1,537 combined
- Russell County – 3,215 confirmed, 1,015 probable, 4,230 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,735 confirmed, 1,112 probable, 3,847 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County — 2
- Lee County — 14
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 5
- Tallapoosa County — 2
ADPH reported 408 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, including 300 confirmed cases and 108 probable cases. There were 401,490 confirmed cases and 113,898 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 515,388 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Wednesday, there have been 8,327 confirmed deaths and 2,227 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,327 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 76 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 26 from Russell County and 127 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,227 probable deaths, 41 are from Chambers County, 65 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.