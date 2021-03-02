New COVID-19 cases down, death toll up in east Alabama

Despite the number of new COVID-19 cases remaining low, the death toll in east Alabama slightly rose on Tuesday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one new COVID-19 death in Chambers County, one in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday. The department also reported one probable death in Lee County and two in Russell County.
As of Tuesday, there have been 7,840 confirmed deaths and 2,151 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,840 reported deaths in Alabama, 71 are from Chambers County, 93 from Lee County, 33 from Macon County, 23 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,151 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 58 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.
ADPH also reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 14 in Lee County, two in Macon County, three in Russell County and eight in Tallapoosa County on Monday, according to ADPH data.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday:
- Chambers County – 1,703 confirmed, 1,718 probable, 3,421 combined
- Lee County – 8,381 confirmed, 6,599 probable, 14,980 combined
- Macon County – 1,114 confirmed, 309 probable, 1,423 combined
- Russell County – 3,138 confirmed, 914 probable, 4,052 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,668 confirmed, 928 probable, 3,596 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:
- Chambers County — 6
- Lee County — 24
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 8
- Tallapoosa County — 11
ADPH reported 652 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, 487 confirmed cases and 165 probable cases. There were 387,420 confirmed cases and 107,001 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 494,421 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com.