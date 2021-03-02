New COVID-19 cases down, death toll up in east Alabama

Despite the number of new COVID-19 cases remaining low, the death toll in east Alabama slightly rose on Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one new COVID-19 death in Chambers County, one in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday. The department also reported one probable death in Lee County and two in Russell County.

As of Tuesday, there have been 7,840 confirmed deaths and 2,151 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 7,840 reported deaths in Alabama, 71 are from Chambers County, 93 from Lee County, 33 from Macon County, 23 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,151 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 58 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 14 in Lee County, two in Macon County, three in Russell County and eight in Tallapoosa County on Monday, according to ADPH data.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday: