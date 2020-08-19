New COVID-19 cases dramatically jump in Lee County

Lee County saw a massive increase Monday in new COVID-19 cases in the county, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data.
The department confirmed 82 new virus cases in Lee County, an increase of 78 from the four new cases confirmed Sunday.
Meanwhile, Auburn University extended its mandatory face-mask policy to require masks be worn outside on campus grounds. It already had required masks be worn inside all university buildings.
There were 2,861 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lee County as of Tuesday, according to ADPH.
Monday’s new-case count is the highest single-day total of new cases by nearly double of any other day in the past two weeks, with the second highest total coming on Aug. 6 when there were 40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, according to ADPH.
Lee County is now averaging about 22 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past 14 days, an increase of three since Monday.
East Alabama Medical Center officials did not speculate on what caused the sudden rise in new cases.
“There are several unanswered questions, so we cannot say definitively that these are related to Auburn (University),” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said, referring to the return of students in recent days.
“I do know that we had 12 people test positive each day at our drive-thru site last Thursday and Friday, and even if all of them were from Lee County, that’s still a far cry from 82," he said.
“You also cannot rule out that there was either a computer glitch for that day or that these are test results that had been held back a few days and then entered all at once," he said.
There were 105,815 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,867 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Tuesday, according to ADPH.
Other counties
Russell County also saw a large increase of new COVID-19 cases on Monday. ADPH confirmed 42 new cases in the county, the highest total in the past week by 37 cases.
There were 1,453 confirmed cases in Russell County as of Tuesday. The county is averaging about 13 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, according to ADPH data.
ADPH also confirmed three new cases in Chambers County, five in Macon County and 13 in Tallapoosa County on Monday.
There were 859 confirmed virus cases in Chambers County, 355 in Macon County and 902 in Tallapoosa County as of Tuesday, according to ADPH.
AU face coverings
Face coverings are now required to be worn at all times indoors and outdoors on Auburn University’s campus.
The university sent an email Tuesday to students, faculty and staff stating that the policy will take effect Wednesday and will remain in place until further notice.
The only exceptions to not wearing a face covering are in designated areas or for approved medical reasons, the email states.
Auburn University began classes on Monday and face coverings were required to be worn inside all campus buildings.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.