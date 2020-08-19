New COVID-19 cases dramatically jump in Lee County

“I do know that we had 12 people test positive each day at our drive-thru site last Thursday and Friday, and even if all of them were from Lee County, that’s still a far cry from 82," he said.

“You also cannot rule out that there was either a computer glitch for that day or that these are test results that had been held back a few days and then entered all at once," he said.

There were 105,815 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,867 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Tuesday, according to ADPH.

Other counties

Russell County also saw a large increase of new COVID-19 cases on Monday. ADPH confirmed 42 new cases in the county, the highest total in the past week by 37 cases.

There were 1,453 confirmed cases in Russell County as of Tuesday. The county is averaging about 13 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, according to ADPH data.

ADPH also confirmed three new cases in Chambers County, five in Macon County and 13 in Tallapoosa County on Monday.

There were 859 confirmed virus cases in Chambers County, 355 in Macon County and 902 in Tallapoosa County as of Tuesday, according to ADPH.

AU face coverings