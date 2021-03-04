New COVID-19 cases in east Alabama remain low

The number of new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama remained low Thursday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a total of 55 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 55 reported cases, eight are from Chambers County, 23 from Lee County, five from Macon County, four from Russell County and 15 in Tallapoosa County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:
- Chambers County – 1,706 confirmed, 1,725 probable, 3,431 combined
- Lee County – 8,415 confirmed, 6,624 probable, 15,039 combined
- Macon County – 1,163 confirmed, 314 probable, 1,477 combined
- Russell County – 3,148 confirmed, 921 probable, 4,069 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,688 confirmed, 934 probable, 3,622 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:
- Chambers County — 6
- Lee County — 22
- Macon County — 6
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 11
ADPH reported 922 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, including 900 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases. There were 390,672 confirmed cases and 107,404 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 498,076 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Thursday, there have been 7,920 confirmed deaths and 2,174 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,920 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 71 are from Chambers County, 98 from Lee County, 35 from Macon County, 23 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,174 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 59 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.