New COVID-19 cases in east Alabama remain steady

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported to begin the week remained steady in east Alabama counties.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 46 new virus cases in Chambers County, 100 in Lee County, 18 in Macon County, 44 in Russell County and 13 in Tallapoosa County on Monday.

Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past 14 days among east Alabama counties. The county is averaging about 135 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, according to ADPH data.

On Tuesday, there were 7,206 confirmed cases and 5,397 probable cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic. The combined total was 12,603 cases.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

Chambers County – 1,496 confirmed, 1,290 probable, 2,886 combined

Macon County – 940 confirmed, 228 probable, 1,168 combined

Russell County – 2,670 confirmed, 689 probable, 3,359 combined

Tallapoosa County – 1,802 confirmed, 828 probable, 2,630 combined

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days: