New COVID-19 cases on the decline in east Alabama

East Alabama counties are continuing to see a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks has been steadily declining since mid-January, and east Alabama counties continued to see their averages decline on Friday.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days as of Friday:
- Chambers County — 10
- Lee County — 86
- Macon County — 8
- Russell County — 25
- Tallapoosa County — 22
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during a 14-day period on Jan. 16:
- Chambers County — 32
- Lee County — 139
- Macon County — 10
- Russell County — 33
- Tallapoosa County — 18
ADPH also reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 54 in Lee County, six in Macon County, 10 in Russell County and 12 in Tallapoosa County on Thursday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:
- Chambers County – 1,621 confirmed, 1,618 probable, 3,239 combined
- Lee County – 7,980 confirmed, 6,169 probable, 14,149 combined
- Macon County – 1,026 confirmed, 284 probable, 1,310 combined
- Russell County – 3,022 confirmed, 803 probable, 3,825 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,523 confirmed, 850 probable, 3,373 combined
ADPH reported 1,496 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, 1,080 confirmed cases and 416 probable cases. There were 368,853 confirmed cases and 100,466 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 469,319 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Friday, there have been 6,697 confirmed deaths and 1,752 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 6,697 reported deaths in Alabama, 60 are from Chambers County, 84 from Lee County, 30 from Macon County, 18 from Russell County and 113 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,752 probable deaths, 21 are from Chambers County, 48 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, six from Russell County and 10 from Tallapoosa County.