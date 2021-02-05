New COVID-19 cases on the decline in east Alabama

East Alabama counties are continuing to see a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks has been steadily declining since mid-January, and east Alabama counties continued to see their averages decline on Friday.

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days as of Friday:

Chambers County — 10

Lee County — 86

Macon County — 8

Russell County — 25

Tallapoosa County — 22

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during a 14-day period on Jan. 16:

Chambers County — 32

Lee County — 139

Macon County — 10

Russell County — 33

Tallapoosa County — 18

ADPH also reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 54 in Lee County, six in Macon County, 10 in Russell County and 12 in Tallapoosa County on Thursday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday: