New COVID-19 cases remain low in east Alabama during weekend

East Alabama counties continued to see a low number of new COVID-19 cases in the area during the weekend.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 75 COVID-19 cases Friday-Sunday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 75 reported cases, four are from Chambers County, 42 from Lee County, seven from Macon County, 15 from Russell County and four from Tallapoosa County.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:

Chambers County – 1,724 confirmed, 1,745 probable, 3,469 combined

Lee County – 8,538 confirmed, 6,752 probable, 15,290 combined

Macon County – 1,196 confirmed, 324 probable, 1,520 combined

Russell County – 3,203 confirmed, 988 probable, 4,191 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,728 confirmed, 1,104 probable, 3,932 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Monday:

Chambers County — 3

Lee County — 16

Macon County — 3

Russell County — 7

Tallapoosa County — 15