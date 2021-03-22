New COVID-19 cases remain low in east Alabama during weekend

East Alabama counties continued to see a low number of new COVID-19 cases in the area during the weekend.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 75 COVID-19 cases Friday-Sunday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 75 reported cases, four are from Chambers County, 42 from Lee County, seven from Macon County, 15 from Russell County and four from Tallapoosa County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:
- Chambers County – 1,724 confirmed, 1,745 probable, 3,469 combined
- Lee County – 8,538 confirmed, 6,752 probable, 15,290 combined
- Macon County – 1,196 confirmed, 324 probable, 1,520 combined
- Russell County – 3,203 confirmed, 988 probable, 4,191 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,728 confirmed, 1,104 probable, 3,932 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Monday:
- Chambers County — 3
- Lee County — 16
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 15
ADPH reported 319 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, including 184 confirmed cases and 135 probable cases. There were 398,796 confirmed cases and 112,983 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 511,779 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Monday, there have been 8,226 confirmed deaths and 2,210 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,226 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 74 are from Chambers County, 102 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 26 from Russell County and 127 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,210 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 64 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.