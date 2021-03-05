New COVID-19 cases remain low in east Alabama to end week

The number of new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama counties remained low to end the first week of March.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a total of 44 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 44 reported cases, four are from Chambers County, 27 from Lee County, three from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:

Chambers County – 1,705 confirmed, 1,727 probable, 3,432 combined

Lee County – 8,422 confirmed, 6,635 probable, 15,057 combined

Macon County – 1,162 confirmed, 315 probable, 1,477 combined

Russell County – 3,151 confirmed, 922 probable, 4,073 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,695 confirmed, 936 probable, 3,631 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Friday:

Chambers County — 6

Lee County — 22

Macon County — 6

Russell County — 7

Tallapoosa County — 11