New COVID-19 cases remain low in east Alabama to end week

The number of new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama counties remained low to end the first week of March.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a total of 44 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 44 reported cases, four are from Chambers County, 27 from Lee County, three from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:
- Chambers County – 1,705 confirmed, 1,727 probable, 3,432 combined
- Lee County – 8,422 confirmed, 6,635 probable, 15,057 combined
- Macon County – 1,162 confirmed, 315 probable, 1,477 combined
- Russell County – 3,151 confirmed, 922 probable, 4,073 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,695 confirmed, 936 probable, 3,631 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Friday:
- Chambers County — 6
- Lee County — 22
- Macon County — 6
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 11
ADPH reported 811 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, including 697 confirmed cases and 114 probable cases. There were 391,369 confirmed cases and 107,518 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 498,887 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Friday, there have been 7,943 confirmed deaths and 2,179 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,943 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 71 are from Chambers County, 98 from Lee County, 35 from Macon County, 23 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,179 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 60 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.