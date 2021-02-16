 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 cases remain low in east Alabama
New COVID-19 cases remain low in east Alabama

EAMC Vaccine clinic

A VCOM student works on preparing COVID-19 vaccine doses at East Alabama Medical Center's Community Vaccine Clinic located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski/

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained relatively low in east Alabama on Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a combined total of 58 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties on Monday.

Monday's total number of new cases is 39 fewer cases than the total one week ago. ADPH reported 97 total new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 8, according to ADPH data.

Of the 58 new cases, 11 were from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, six from Macon County, four from Russell County and 18 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday:

  • Chambers County – 1,669 confirmed, 1,667 probable, 3,336 combined
  • Lee County – 8,227 confirmed, 6,414 probable, 14,641 combined
  • Macon County – 1,078 confirmed, 298 probable, 1,376 combined
  • Russell County – 3,083 confirmed, 867 probable, 3,950 combined
  • Tallapoosa County – 2,545 confirmed, 901 probable, 3,446 combined

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:

  • Chambers County — 9
  • Lee County — 50
  • Macon County — 5
  • Russell County — 12
  • Tallapoosa County — 14

ADPH reported 883 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, including 566 confirmed cases and 317 probable cases. There were 378,369 confirmed cases and 104,119 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The combined total was 482,488 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com.

As of Tuesday, there have been 7,261 confirmed deaths and 1,996 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 7,261 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 67 are from Chambers County, 85 from Lee County, 31 from Macon County, 21 from Russell County and 120 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,996 probable deaths, 27 are from Chambers County, 52 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, nine from Russell County and 14 from Tallapoosa County.

