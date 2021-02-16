New COVID-19 cases remain low in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained relatively low in east Alabama on Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a combined total of 58 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties on Monday.

Monday's total number of new cases is 39 fewer cases than the total one week ago. ADPH reported 97 total new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 8, according to ADPH data.

Of the 58 new cases, 11 were from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, six from Macon County, four from Russell County and 18 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday:

Chambers County – 1,669 confirmed, 1,667 probable, 3,336 combined

Lee County – 8,227 confirmed, 6,414 probable, 14,641 combined

Macon County – 1,078 confirmed, 298 probable, 1,376 combined

Russell County – 3,083 confirmed, 867 probable, 3,950 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,545 confirmed, 901 probable, 3,446 combined

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days: