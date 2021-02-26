New COVID-19 cases remain low in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported to end the workweek in east Alabama remained relatively low.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a total of 51 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 51 reported cases, 7 are from Chambers County, 26 from Lee County, seven from Macon County and 11 from Russell County. No new cases were reported in Tallapoosa County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:
- Chambers County – 1,693 confirmed, 1,706 probable, 3,399 combined
- Lee County – 8,345 confirmed, 6,581 probable, 14,926 combined
- Macon County – 1,105 confirmed, 311 probable, 1,416 combined
- Russell County – 3,120 confirmed, 909 probable, 4,029 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,648 confirmed, 924 probable, 3,572 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Friday:
- Chambers County — 6
- Lee County — 28
- Macon County — 4
- Russell County — 9
- Tallapoosa County — 12
ADPH reported 677 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, including 485 confirmed cases and 192 probable cases. There were 385,229 confirmed cases and 106,620 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 491,849 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Friday, there have been 7,734 confirmed deaths and 2,135 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,734 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 69 are from Chambers County, 94 from Lee County, 33 from Macon County, 22 from Russell County and 124 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,135 probable deaths, 39 are from Chambers County, 57 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.