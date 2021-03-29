New COVID-19 cases remain low, steady during weekend

The number of new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama remained low but steady throughout the weekend.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 44 COVID-19 cases Friday-Sunday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties, a decrease of 31 cases when compared to the previous weekend. Of the 44 reported cases, four are from Chambers County, 23 from Lee County, five from Macon County, eight from Russell County and four from Tallapoosa County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:
- Chambers County – 1,730 confirmed, 1,755 probable, 3,485 combined
- Lee County – 8,597 confirmed, 6,797 probable, 15,394 combined
- Macon County – 1,213 confirmed, 322 probable, 1,535 combined
- Russell County – 3,211 confirmed, 1,007 probable, 4,218 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,735 confirmed, 1,110 probable, 3,845 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Monday:
- Chambers County — 2
- Lee County — 14
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 6
- Tallapoosa County — 3
ADPH reported 228 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, including 193 confirmed cases and 35 probable cases. There were 400,906 confirmed cases and 113,713 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 514,619 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Monday, there have been 8,302 confirmed deaths and 2,224 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,302 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 75 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 26 from Russell County and 127 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,224 probable deaths, 41 are from Chambers County, 65 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.