New COVID-19 cases remain low, steady during weekend

The number of new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama remained low but steady throughout the weekend.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 44 COVID-19 cases Friday-Sunday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties, a decrease of 31 cases when compared to the previous weekend. Of the 44 reported cases, four are from Chambers County, 23 from Lee County, five from Macon County, eight from Russell County and four from Tallapoosa County.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:

Chambers County – 1,730 confirmed, 1,755 probable, 3,485 combined

Lee County – 8,597 confirmed, 6,797 probable, 15,394 combined

Macon County – 1,213 confirmed, 322 probable, 1,535 combined

Russell County – 3,211 confirmed, 1,007 probable, 4,218 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,735 confirmed, 1,110 probable, 3,845 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Monday:

Chambers County — 2

Lee County — 14

Macon County — 3

Russell County — 6

Tallapoosa County — 3