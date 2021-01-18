New COVID-19 cases remain steady in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama remained steady throughout the weekend.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 64 new virus cases in Chambers County, 251 in Lee County, 17 in Macon County, 79 in Russell County and 22 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Sunday.

Lee County is averaging about 136 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties. The county was averaging about 121 new cases per day this time a week ago, according to ADPH data.

On Monday, there were 7,151 confirmed cases and 5,364 probable cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic. The combined total was 12,515 cases.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

Chambers County – 1,492 confirmed, 1,350 probable, 2,842 combined

Macon County – 934 confirmed, 216 probable, 1,150 combined

Russell County – 2,627 confirmed, 690 probable, 3,317 combined

Tallapoosa County – 1,797 confirmed, 820 probable, 2,617 combined

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days: