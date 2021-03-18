New COVID-19 cases remain steady in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama remained steady Thursday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported four new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 14 in Lee County, six in Macon County, 12 in Russell County and six in Tallapoosa County Wednesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:

Chambers County – 1,722 confirmed, 1,742 probable, 3,460 combined

Lee County – 8,504 confirmed, 6,727 probable, 15,231 combined

Macon County – 1,186 confirmed, 324 probable, 1,510 combined

Russell County – 3,198 confirmed, 976 probable, 4,174 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,723 confirmed, 1,103 probable, 3,826 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:

Chambers County — 3

Lee County — 16

Macon County — 3

Russell County — 7

Tallapoosa County — 15

ADPH reported 572 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, including 480 confirmed cases and 92 probable cases. There were 397,477 confirmed cases and 112,571 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.