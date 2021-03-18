New COVID-19 cases remain steady in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama remained steady Thursday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported four new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 14 in Lee County, six in Macon County, 12 in Russell County and six in Tallapoosa County Wednesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:
- Chambers County – 1,722 confirmed, 1,742 probable, 3,460 combined
- Lee County – 8,504 confirmed, 6,727 probable, 15,231 combined
- Macon County – 1,186 confirmed, 324 probable, 1,510 combined
- Russell County – 3,198 confirmed, 976 probable, 4,174 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,723 confirmed, 1,103 probable, 3,826 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:
- Chambers County — 3
- Lee County — 16
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 15
ADPH reported 572 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, including 480 confirmed cases and 92 probable cases. There were 397,477 confirmed cases and 112,571 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 510,048 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Thursday, there have been 8,191 confirmed deaths and 2,200 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,191 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 74 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 36 from Macon County, 24 from Russell County and 127 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,200 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 62 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.